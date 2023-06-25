UP: Health workers boycott work, decision taken on assurance of Principal Secretary, now OPD will run regularly

Lucknow: Health workers in UP have announced to suspend their ongoing work boycott for two hours every day for the last five days. After the assurance of the Principal Secretary, the health workers agreed and decided to postpone the strike. This decision was taken after a meeting with the Medical Health Federation and the Principal Secretary in the capital. This will give relief to the patients admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Health workers in UP were on strike for amendment in transfer policy and other demands. On Saturday also, on the call of the federation, the employees boycotted work for two hours. From eight to 10 in the morning, the facilities ranging from OPD to investigation were disrupted due to the work boycott.

Because of this, the patients had to face a lot of problems. After this the work started from 11 o’clock. However, by then, due to the huge increase in the crowd, the patients had to face a lot of difficulties from counter to treatment and examination.

According to the Medical Health Federation, demands like postponing policy transfers, keeping the presidents and ministers of employee organizations out of the ambit of transfer, giving transfer allowance to previously transferred personnel, adjusting transferred personnel from upgraded district hospitals when they become medical colleges, etc. The movement was launched in the entire state. Even after this, no action was taken on the demands of the federation. In such a situation, angry health workers decided to boycott work for two hours.

Other organizations including Provincial Medical Services Association, State Nurses Association, Gazetted Diploma Pharmacy Association, Diploma Pharmacists Association, Class IV State Employees Association, Assistant Laboratory Association, X-Ray Technician Association, Dark Room Assistant Association, TB Control Employees Association were included in the work boycott. Were. At the same time, its postponement has brought relief to the patients.

