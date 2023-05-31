UP: JE, who went to catch electricity theft in Lucknow, broke his head with a rod, got seven stitches

Lucknow: The team that went to catch electricity theft on IIM Road in the capital was attacked. Rod hit a JE on his head. Due to which his head exploded. Badly injured JE was taken to the hospital. Where seven stitches have been put on his head. Many other employees were also injured in this attack.

Were investigating electricity theft early in the morning

It is being told that JE Ankush Mishra had gone with the checking team to investigate the theft of electricity in Diguria area. Around 7 in the morning, the people of the village surrounded the checking team and started shouting slogans. The people of the village were pressurizing the team to return. Along with this, people threatened to beat him.

People armed with sticks attacked

According to the information, JE Ankur Mishra started investigation ignoring the threats to the villagers. On this, many people including a young man named Shoaib came with sticks and rods and attacked. There was a stampede in the checking team on this. Many employees and officers ran away from there, but JE Ankur Mishra was beaten up by the people. Someone attacked his head with a rod.

Officials met injured JE

In this attack, JE Ankur Mishra’s head exploded and he bled. Somehow JE escaped from there after saving his life. After this he was taken to a private hospital on IIM Road. Where seven stitches were put on his head during treatment. JE has been admitted to the hospital itself. Police is investigating in this matter. On the other hand, the high officials of the electricity department reached the hospital and inquired about the health of JE.

Protest against checking squad happening every day

Even on Tuesday, the checking squad of the Electricity Department had to face opposition from the people in Chik Mandi and Golaganj areas. As soon as the checking squad started investigating the theft of electricity and disconnection, people surrounded them. It is being told that seven kilowatts of electricity was caught in Abdul Hafeez’s house and five kilowatts in Neetu’s house. But people kept making ruckus. People calmed down when the investigation team threatened police force with lathi charge and legal action for obstructing government work.