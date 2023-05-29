UP MLC Chunav 2023: SP President Akhilesh Yadav’s big statement after casting vote in MLC election

UP MLC Election 2023: UP MLC Chunav 2023: Voting is going on for the MLC elections being held on two seats in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav cast their votes. After this, while reacting, the SP chief made a fierce verbal attack on the BJP. The SP chief said, “BJP is taking away the rights of the backward and Dalits. The BJP government is taking away the jobs of the people. Caste census should be done in UP too. BJP will have to answer the question. Some people are cheating the backward and Dalits.” Now it will be ten years of the central government, it has become ’10 number’ but there is no achievement. No one tells how much money is being invested on the land. The BJP government has not done any work. After all, BJP is humiliating daughters.”

