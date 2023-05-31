UP News: Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on BJP, said that the government is insulting the daughters, she will answer this in the Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: National President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has once again attacked the functioning of BJP. He was in Mainpuri on Wednesday. He said that the BJP does not follow the law and the constitution. The voice of the people is being suppressed. The BJP government, which gave the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ before the elections, is insulting the daughters. Mothers, sisters, daughters are all watching. All of them will give a befitting reply to this insult in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP will be wiped out: Akhilesh Yadav

SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government is doing injustice. The officers are doing injustice. The BJP changes the election results by dishonesty through government officials. The public will stand against the injustice of the BJP and vote. The BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The public will not tolerate the injustice and atrocities of the BJP.

BJP did not fulfill the promise made to the public.

The SP national president said that Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of the country and the state believe in democracy. Socialist people are going to fulfill the dreams of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. There are people who follow the principles of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. The public is angry with the functioning of the BJP. Inflation, unemployment is at its peak. Atrocities are happening with the poor. BJP has not fulfilled the promise made to the public. Farmers’ income has not doubled.

Akhilesh Yadav met the family members of party workers

Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of party’s youth leader Rahul Savita in Auraiya and met his family members and expressed deep grief over the accident and expressed condolences. Rahul Savita died in a car accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Monday afternoon. Four people of the family had died with him and three people were injured. Akhilesh Yadav said that young fellow Rahul Savita was a dedicated and hardworking worker of the party. His untimely demise has caused irreparable loss to the party and the family.

