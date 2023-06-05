UP News: Asia’s biggest fish market is getting ready in Chandauli, 1500 people will get employment

Lucknow : Asia’s largest fish market will soon open in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district. The construction of the market will be completed by July next year. State Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad said that about 1500 people will get direct and indirect employment opportunities with the construction of state-of-the-art wholesale fish market in Chandauli. The minister said that if the fish market is operated at full capacity, about 75 thousand metric tonnes of fish will be traded annually.

Fish park will be built in hundred acres

Sanjay Nishad announced that fish parks would be set up on hundred acres at many places in the state. He said that fisheries contribute 22 per cent to India’s GDP growth, while agriculture accounts for only 3.1 per cent. He said that apart from providing employment to people in the fisheries sector through the schemes of the government, revenue is also increasing. In view of this, there is a plan to set up a fish park on 100 acres at many places in the state. He told that India ranks second in the world in the field of fish production.

Government is doing work for fishermen community

On the protest by the fishermen community regarding boat operation in the Ganges, he said that we have made a plan, arrangement of funds, network etc. The result of this is that last year 85000 applications were received for 30 schemes of the department. Five crore has been arranged for the Nishadraj boat scheme. Fishermen society is being given 40 percent discount on this. Every class is being given benefits. Meetings and workshops are being held with everyone and doubts are being cleared.

Statue of Lord Ram and Nishad Raj will be installed in Prayagraj

The minister further said that the tenure of the Modi government has been dedicated to good governance and the welfare of the poor. Under the existing system, several important steps have been taken for the all-round welfare of the fishermen community. Fishermen Welfare Fund will be used for the community. The previous governments considered the fishermen community as a vote bank, but did not work for their welfare. The Chief Minister of BJP’s ally Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh also said that we are enacting a law to ban Thai Mangur. A 56 feet statue of Lord Ram and Nishad Raj will be installed soon in Prayagraj.

