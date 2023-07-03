up news chairman of the minorities commission said some people do not want muslims to get equal rights rdy | Aligarh: Chairman of Minorities Commission said

Aligarh. State President of Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Ashfaq Saifi has said that Uniform Civil Court is very important for this country. Some people do not want the conspiracy that Muslims should get equal rights. He said that with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, welfare of minorities, their progress, education and justice of children would be provided. He told that the Prime Minister has said that there should be a Quran in one hand and a computer in the other, so that along with religious education, technical knowledge can also be gained. There is a need to implement Uniform Civil Code under Article 44, because the Muslim of the country is poor, backward and uneducated. Who gets good education. Poverty should go away. But some people are against not giving equal rights to Muslims. Today those same people are having stomach ache. Ashfaq Saifi, chairman of the Minorities Commission, had arrived at the Circuit House on Monday to take a meeting.