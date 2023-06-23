UP News: ‘Chandpur Ki Chanda’ gave youth to Atul, ‘Kautuk App’ gave Children’s Literature Award to Suryanath Singh

Lucknow : Sahitya Akademi has announced the Youth and Children’s Literature Awards for the year 2023. The names of Atul Kumar Rai and Suryanath Singh for Children’s Literature have been announced from Uttar Pradesh. Atul Kumar Rai’s novel ‘Chandpur Ki Chanda’ has been selected for the Youth Award for Hindi. Same, Suryanath Singh’s book ‘Kautuk App’ has been selected for children’s literature in Hindi.

Sahitya Akademi Youth Award 2023 to Atul Kumar Rai

Atul Kumar Rai, a resident of Bhuili of Dubhar block of Ballia district, has taken music education from BHU. However, when the young writer Atul switched from music to literature while writing on social media, even he himself does not know. Now his literary writing ability has also been stamped. Atul Kumar Rai’s novel Chandpur Ki Chanda has been selected in the Hindi category for this year’s Yuva Sahitya Akademi Awards. Deep interest in literature pulled Atul to Mumbai. Where he is currently writing dialogues in films.

Atul started writing ‘Chandpur Ki Chanda’ in 2018. Which was completed in the lock down of the Corona period. In this novel covering various social concerns, Atul has very minutely drawn the problems coming in the way of girls’ education. Perhaps this is the reason that this novel of Atul got a lot of appreciation. Big critics have written reviews of the novel ‘Chandpur Ki Chanda’.

Sahitya Akademi Children’s Literature Award 2023

At the same time, Sahitya Akademi has selected the book ‘Kautuk App’ by senior writer Suryanath Singh for the Children’s Literature Award 2023 in Hindi language. ‘Kautuk App’ is a children’s story collection and is published by National Book Trust. Suryanath Singh is a journalist and writer. He has received training from Allahabad University and then from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Suryanath Singh has been awarded the Bal and Kishore Sahitya Samman of the Hindi Academy, Delhi, and the Bhartendu Harishchandra Puraskar of the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Some of Suryanath Singh’s famous works include books like Rang Benoor (story collection), Chalti Chaki (novel), Barf Ke Aadmi, Bijli Ke Khambho Jo Log, Saat Suraj Sattavan Taare and Kasam Phir Se Khai.

