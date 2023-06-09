UP News: Death of tigers in Dudhwa, CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance, sought information from Forest Minister

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the death of tigers in Dudhwa National Park. He has summoned the complete information of the matter from the Forest Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary Forest. Along with this, the officials of the Forest Department have been instructed to go to Dudhwa National Park and investigate. The CM has given instructions to submit the report of this matter at the earliest.

tiger found weak and sick

The area of ​​Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is about 884 hectares. Even after this, many such incidents have come to the fore, in which tigers have not only been found weak and sick, but also hungry. Two tigers had died on April 21 and June 3 in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Of these, on April 21, a tiger died in front of the forest department team. He was unable to hunt.

Even water was not found in the stomach during postmortem.

After this, on June 3, even water was not found in the stomach of the dead tigress in the Mailani range. It has been revealed in the post-mortem report that both these tigers and tigresses were very weak and hungry. Couldn’t hunt. Experts are also trying to find out why the tigers have become weak.

IVRI report awaited

Forest department officials are surprised that there is neither a shortage of hunting nor water in the forest. Despite this, big animals like tigers are dying of hunger and thirst. Two such incidents in a month have surprised even the experts. The special thing is that the tigers who lost their lives were not fit to be hunted even though they were young. After the report of IVRI, experts will now find the reason for this and NTCA is also keeping an eye on it.

The reason for the death of tigers is not clear

Dudhwa National Park located in Kheri district is very green. Here there is a food chain for vegetarian animals. There is a river for drinking water. Apart from this, water holes have also been prepared. There is also adequate hunting arrangement for non-vegetarian animals. Even after this, the reason for the death of tigers in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is coming to the fore. The park administration is also stunned by it.

