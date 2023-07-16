UP News : Development of Purvanchal- Bundelkhand will become booster dose of UP’s GSDP, CM Yogi’s special focus on 35 districts

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is also focusing on the development of the backward regions of the state, Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, along with efforts to increase the size of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) to one trillion dollars in five years (2022-2027). Apart from setting up Purvanchal Vikas Samiti and Bundelkhand Vikas Samiti under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has started several projects for the development of both the regions. Various steps have been taken to promote tourism including a new Agricultural University in Kushinagar, a new township in Gorakhpur, a skill development university in Varanasi, development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. New international airports at Kushinagar and Ayodhya are some of the major initiatives, apart from the development of the grand Maa Vindhyavasini corridor. Several other development initiatives have been taken.

Results of ‘Healthy Poorvanchal Initiative’ started coming

Talking to an English newspaper, Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor KV Raju says, “The state government is working on strategies for the development of Purvanchal (comprising 28 districts of Eastern UP) and Bundelkhand (comprising seven districts of Bundelkhand in UP) regions. Has been It started with a National Seminar on Purvanchal Development (Issues, Strategy and Way Forward) organized from November 27 to 29, 2020. A National Seminar was organized at Banda University of Agriculture & Technology on 10th and 11th January, 2020. We have clearly focused on the development of two sectors, he said, adding, “Recently the state government has worked vigorously for the overall development of the state and removal of regional disparities.” Raju said that AIIMS Gorakhpur All the 28 Chief Medical Officers of 28 districts were brought together under the leadership and an initiative called ‘Swasth Purvanchal Ek Pahal’ was launched to improve the health indicators in the Purvanchal region. Secretary, Planning Alok Kumar says “There are immense possibilities of development in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand region. The state government has focused on the development of both the sectors as part of its exercise to increase the size of GSDP to one trillion dollars. Alok is the nodal officer of the state government to achieve the objective of increasing the size of GSDP to trillion dollars.

Teachers are mobilizing against basic teachers transfer policy, some went to court, some complained to CM

Number of beds increased in dispensaries in Bundelkhand

The 2019 statistics of the Department of Economics and Statistics show that the number of beds in allopathic hospitals-dispensaries per lakh population (including dispensaries) in Bundelkhand has increased from 54.41 in 2011-12 to 59.67 in 2018-2019. In the same period, this number has increased from 41.80 to 45.89 in Purvanchal region. In both the regions this number is higher than the state average of 41.53 and 45.70 respectively. On the other hand, the total number of PHCs per lakh population in Bundelkhand decreased from 3.10 in 2011-12 to 2.42 in 2018-2019. In eastern UP, this number decreased from 2.42 to 1.70 in the same period. However, it is higher than the state average of 2.22 which has come down to 1.61 during the same period. The average literacy rate in Bundelkhand has increased from 59.30 in 2001 to 69.26 in 2011 and in Eastern Uttar Pradesh from 54.27 to 67.40. The state average was 56.27 in 2001 and increased to 67.88 in 2011.

The challenge is to get the investment on the ground quickly: Prof. Yashveer Tyagi

The state government had earlier this year focused on bringing investment in eastern UP and Bundelkhand regions in the Global Investors Summit-2023, organized from February 10 to 12, 2023. Out of the total investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore received by the state, the state government claims to have received ₹9.54 lakh crore and ₹4.27 lakh crore for the two most backward regions, eastern UP and the Bundelkhand region, respectively. There are significant regional disparities, says Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the Department of Economics, Lucknow University. These need to be rectified so as to ensure a balanced pattern of development. The target of a trillion dollar economy should also be achieved in such a way that income generation in relatively backward areas like Purvanchal and Bundelkhand is accelerated. Out of the total investment proposals received in the Global Investors Summit-2023, about 28% investment is for Purvanchal and about 12% investment is for Bundelkhand but the challenge is to get this investment on the ground quickly. keep

Seeing the teachers, DG first got angry and then reprimanded, finally assured to solve the problem, the list of fake ones went viral