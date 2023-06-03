UP News : Direct PhD admission to MTech first year AKTU students, approved in academic council meeting

Lucknow. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has approved a proposal to allow first year M Tech students to get direct admission to its PhD programme. The university also approved the proposals for changes in its PhD ordinance. Now MCA holders with first class grade will be allowed to get direct admission. Two other resolutions have also passed. Now PhD students will need to register every year. The registration of research scholars who remain absent from three consecutive meetings of the Research Degree Committee will be cancelled. Important proposals were approved by the academic council of the university in a meeting chaired by AKTU Vice-Chancellor Professor JP Pandey on Saturday.

Six students of Associate Professor will be registered

Under the change in the PhD ordinance of the university, students holding MTech and MCA in first division will be able to directly take admission in PhD program but some formalities will have to be completed. MTech entrance exam will be through CUET and GATE. After completing the course work, a chance will be given to migrate to PhD after getting the prescribed grade. If the prescribed grade is not received, the students will continue their MTech studies under the prescribed ordinance. On migrating to PhD, the system of PhD Ordinance will be applicable. A maximum of four students at the Assistant Professor level and six at the Associate Professor level can be registered Ph.D.

yoga and sports included in btech second semester

It will also be mandatory for PhD students to register every academic year. Also approved to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the earliest by organizing a workshop. Apart from this, in relation to NEP, the Board of Studies was reconstituted and students were also included in it. The proposal to include yoga and sports in the syllabus of B.Tech II semester was also approved. The proposal for the formation of Internal Quality Cell i.e. IQAC in the Faculty of Architecture and Planning has also been approved.