UP News: Eco van collided on the highway in Sitapur, 2 killed, 11 injured hospitalized

Lucknow : A painful road accident took place on the Lucknow National Highway on Sunday morning in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. In the morning on NH, the eco van collided with a truck and overturned. Two people traveling in the eco van died on the spot in the accident. About 11 people have been injured in the accident, who have been admitted to the district hospital.

This accident happened near Kakaiya Para village of Kamlapur police station area of ​​Sitapur. After the accident, there was chaos on the spot. Local people reached the spot and helped the injured. After getting the information about the accident, the police-administration team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. According to the local people, the occupants of the eco van are residents of Badaun district.

were returning from the wedding ceremony

According to the information, all these people were returning back to Badaun after attending a wedding ceremony from Mau district. In the accident, 35-year-old Ramlakhan and 27-year-old Ravi died on the spot. Both were residents of Badaun district. While the names of the injured have come to the fore in this accident. Arun, Shekhar, Meera, Suraj, Neha, Nisha, Gulshan, Madhu and Ajay are said to be injured. All these injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Sitapur with the help of an ambulance.

The relatives of both the deceased were also injured in the accident.

The injured include three daughters and three sons of the deceased Ram Lakhan. On the other hand, as soon as the information about this accident was received, the police reached the spot. After getting the information, the team of Kamlapur Police Dial 112 and NHI 24 reached the spot. After which all the injured were sent to the district hospital by ambulance 108. Police say that apprehension is being expressed that the accident may have happened due to sleepiness of the van driver. The truck fled from the spot after the incident.

