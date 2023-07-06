UP News: ED’s big action against former IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav, assets worth more than 20 crores attached

Lucknow: Uttarakhand’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action against former IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav, accused of corruption. The property worth Rs 20.36 crore of Ram Vilas Yadav and his family has been temporarily attached on charges of money laundering. Of these, there are movable assets worth Rs 18 crore and immovable assets worth more than Rs 2 crore. ED has taken this action in Lucknow and Dehradun of Uttarakhand.

On the complaint of Lucknow-based social activist Hemant Mishra, the Uttarakhand government had ordered Vigilance to investigate. Last year, the Vigilance team had raided several locations of the then IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in Lucknow.

During this, it came to light that between 2013 and 2016, Ram Vilas Yadav’s income from known sources was Rs 78 lakh. Whereas, he has spent Rs 21.40 crore during this period. With this ill-gotten wealth, he bought properties in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In these, the matter of having many properties in Lucknow and Dehradun came to the fore.

On seeking the answer of Vigilance in this regard, silence was kept on behalf of Ram Vilas Yadav. At the same time, he was arrested on June 23, seven days before his retirement last year. According to the charge sheet of Vigilance, the wealth of Ram Vilas Yadav is 2626 percent more than his known source.

Recently, ED also started investigation in this episode. After this, on May 23, Ram Vilas Yadav was taken into custody for four days. During this, inquiries were made in Lucknow and Dehradun. The ED investigated all the properties on the spot. At the same time, ED has attached the properties of Ram Vilas Yadav.

According to ED, Ram Vilas bought four lands and a flat in the name of family members in Lucknow. Apart from this, luxurious bungalow located in Purnia, Aliganj, Lucknow, Janata Vidyalaya located on Gudamba Kursi Road, building group and self. Illegal money was also used in the construction of buildings of Ramkaran Dada Memorial Trust Ghazipur.

The ED has attached movable assets worth Rs 18.33 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 2.03 crore belonging to his family members. Fixed assets include FDs in the family’s name in various banks. Whereas, the land of the ancestral village is included in the fixed assets.

