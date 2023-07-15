UP News: Elephants of Pilibhit will be trained in Dudhwa National Park, preparing to deal with aggressive tigers

Lucknow : To deal with the aggressive tigers, the elephants of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve will be given training in Dudhwa National Park. According to the information, this training program of elephants will last for 120 days. Full training will be given to elephants to deal with the aggressive tigers. Four elephants have been designated for training. Whose age is between 13 years to 7 years.

Tigers have become aggressive in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Like Dudhwa National Park, the number of tigers has increased in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Tigers come out of the forests and go to the populated areas, due to which the lives of the villagers are in danger. At present, there is no trained elephant inside the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which can be deployed to surround the tigers. That is why the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife (PCF Wildlife) has instructed that the elephants of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve should be trained for the domesticated 24 elephants of Dudhwa Park.

Two trained elephants will be sent from Dudhwa to Pilibhit

Field director Lalit Verma told that four elephants from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve are coming to Dudhwa for training, which will remain here till 15 November. Two trade elephants will be sent to Pilibhit to deal with the attack of tigers. He told that when the elephants will return to Pilibhit from here after training, then both the elephants will be brought back to Dudhwa.

Dudhwa National Park came into the limelight after the death of tigers

Let us tell you that in the past, Dudhwa National Park came into the limelight because of the continuous death of tigers. Within 50 days, 4 tigers had died inside Dudhwa Park. CM Yogi had taken the matter of death of tigers seriously. It was found in the investigation that the death of these tigers was due to negligence. On being found guilty in the investigation, CM Yogi removed Dudhwa’s field director B Prabhakar.

Four tigers died in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Significantly, four tigers had died in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in the past. Due to which many big officers posted there were removed, after which a committee was formed for investigation. The inquiry committee had submitted its report to the government. According to the report, the death of two tigers in the incident was attributed to a mutual conflict, while the cause of death of two other tigers was due to the spread of infection in the body.

The committee highlighted the problems going on in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, stating that all these incidents are happening due to lack of field staff in the reserve and lack of proper patrolling in the forest. The committee has also made recommendations to the government to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Between April and June last, four tigers were found dead in Dudhwa and surrounding areas.

Shortly after this, taking the death of four tigers seriously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Minister of State for Forests (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena and senior officials of the department to immediately go to the spot and find out the reasons for the incident. On his instructions, the Forest Minister and senior officials went to Dudhwa to investigate.

