UP News: Father and brother arrested for kidnapping Dalit woman and missing evidence, search continues

Lucknow. The Etah police have arrested the father and brother of the 21-year-old Dalit woman. Both are accused of allegedly throwing the woman into the canal. Because the family was reportedly not happy with her alleged relationship with a youth from the same community. Police said they have arrested the woman’s father and brother on charges of kidnapping and causing disappearance of evidence. Police is also searching for the woman and have called divers to search in the canal.

The father lodged the missing report on July 7.

Circle Officer (ETA) Sunil Kumar Tyagi told that “Initially, the woman’s father lodged a missing report on July 7, claiming that his daughter was missing for the last 24 hours. He told the police that his daughter had gone out for work and did not return. However, during the preliminary investigation by the police, we came to know about the involvement of the woman’s father and brother in her disappearance, we have registered an FIR against them.

Police called divers to find the woman

Based on the information gathered, we have come to know that after killing the woman, she was thrown into the canal. The CO said, we have called divers to find the woman. The police is probing the matter. Villagers said the woman’s family was against her relationship with a local youth, who belongs to the same community. A resident of the village said, “Her family was against their relationship and asked her to break the relationship.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOo9MSVEYQg) lucknow news in hindi