UP News: Gangster Amit Kasana’s illegal property worth Rs 17.23 crore seized

Lucknow: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday attached “ill-gotten properties”, including houses and shops, worth over Rs 17 crore belonging to gangster Amit Kasana. Police officials said gangster Amit Kasana is an active member of the Randeep Bhati gang. . Involved in more than three dozen cases of robbery, extortion, kidnapping and murder. Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said, “Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police (Lakshmi Singh) attached immovable properties belonging to Amit Kasana under the provisions of Section 14(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.” Orders were issued to do “.

14 crore house seized in Ghaziabad’s Asalatpur

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar informed that in compliance of the orders today, a two-storey house located in Ristal village of Ghaziabad worth more than Rs 3 crore and a house worth more than Rs 14 crore in Asalatpur village of Ghaziabad and some The shops have been attached as per legal procedures. According to the police, the total value of the attached immovable properties is Rs 17.23 crore.

big action on big criminals soon

Amit Kasana’s son Satveer is a resident of village Ristal. Amit Kasana is an active member of Gang 298. More than 3 dozen cases are registered against Amit Kasana. Police told that this is the biggest action taken against Amit so far. Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar Laxmi Singh while talking to the media said that strict action will continue in this way to hide criminals, mafias and gangsters. Soon preparations are being made to take big action against big criminals. Criminals who take law into their hands will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

