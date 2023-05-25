UP News: Impact of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, open shop of love, know what is the reaction of the people

UP News: Amethi. Once upon a time in Amethi, famous as a stronghold of Congress, these days the shop of love has become a topic of attraction and discussion. The shopkeeper changed the name of his shop after being influenced by the Bharat Jodo Yatra of former Congress President and former MP Rahul Gandhi. The shop has been decorated with pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Encouraged by the Congress’s strong comeback in the municipality Jais with the victory in the assembly elections in Karnataka and influenced by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rizwan has changed the name of his Sweets and Lassi shop to Mohabbat Ki Shop. Please tell, the only municipality seat in Amethi district, Jais, which was still in the possession of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This time the Congress candidate registered his victory there with huge votes, after that the shop of love started here. This shop was earlier known as Nirala Lassi. Which has now become a topic of discussion in the name of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. See the full report….

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk15aBv7LU0)