UP News: In Aligarh, a young man was first called from home for money transaction, then shot, a murderer arrested

Aligarh. In the transaction of money, a young man named Sajid was called from home and shot. The young man died during treatment. The video of the incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. The police has arrested one person accused of murder. The incident is of Gulzar Wali Gali of Jamalapur of Police Station Civil Line. The murderer had also threatened Sajid before committing the crime. Regarding the incident, Civil Line Officer Ashok Kumar Singh told that Sajid was called from home by a fellow of his own fraternity. Sajid was shot due to a dispute over money transactions.

shot not far from home

Mohammad Shahid’s 27 year old son Sajid was at home. Late night a young man named Golu along with his companion came to call Sajid home. Initially father Shahid refused and asked to come during the day. Sajid was on the second floor of the house. Hearing the voice, he came down. Went 10-12 steps ahead of the house with Golu. Meanwhile, there was a dispute during the conversation between Sajid and Golu. It is alleged that Golu shot Sajid and fled.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSG3yesuWBE)

Police searching for second accused

Sajid fell on the ground as soon as he was shot. The attackers fled from the spot. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. Family members admitted Sajid to JN Medical College who was bleeding due to bullet injury. He died during treatment. Mohammad Shahid told that Golu had a mask on his face. Sajid had no enmity. Regional Magistrate Ashok Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s family. The police is searching for the second accused.