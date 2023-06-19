UP News: In Ghazipur, the groom could not tell the name of the Prime Minister, the bride made a young brother-in-law a life partner

Lucknow : A strange case has come to light in UP’s Ghazipur. Here the bridegroom could not tell the name of the prime minister, so the furious bride refused to marry him. She took seven rounds from the groom’s younger brother and made him her husband. The brother-in-law is younger than the bride. The matter of this unique marriage has become the center of discussion among the people from Kotwali to every village of the area.

Sisters had asked the name of the Prime Minister

The case pertains to Basant Patti village of Karanda police station area. On the night of June 11, a wedding procession had come from Nasirpur village in Saidpur area. The boy’s side alleges that the girl’s side forcefully got married to the groom’s younger brother on the basis of weapons. About six months back, the boy’s tilak was offered by the girl’s side. After this the procession reached on 11th June. The marriage was done at night with all the customs. Khichdi ceremony was being performed in the morning. Meanwhile, her sisters-in-law asked the groom the name of the Prime Minister of the country. The groom could not tell the name of the Prime Minister. On this, the family members of the girl termed the boy as retarded.

The girls got married on the basis of the weapon – the allegation of the boy’s side

The boy’s father alleges that the people of the girl’s side got the girl married to the younger boy on the basis of a gun, calling the elder son retarded. While my younger son is still a minor. Out of fear, we recognized that marriage and came home with our daughter-in-law. Told that on Saturday suddenly the people of the girl’s side came home and started pressurizing for the daughter-in-law’s farewell. On refusing, he forcefully started taking my daughter-in-law.

The police called both the parties to the police station.

Police was informed. After this both the parties were called to Saidpur Kotwali. Kotwal Saidpur Vandana Singh said that the people of the boy’s side came to the police station on being called. No one came even after giving repeated information to the people of the girl’s side. Legal action will be taken only after talking to the girl.

