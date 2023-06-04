UP News: In the middle of dance on DJ in Deoria, a young man who came to save a friend was beaten to death

Lucknow : In UP’s Deoria district, a cameraman was killed in a fight over obscene gestures during a dance on a DJ at a Tilak ceremony. He had gone to record with the camera at the Tilak ceremony, when the DJ started fighting. Seeing his friend being beaten, the cameraman who went to save him was beaten up by the assailants. The seriously injured cameraman was admitted to the Medical College Gorakhpur.

Where he died on Saturday morning. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against eight youths of the village in the matter. Angry people protested by blocking the road. The police assured to file a case, only then the angry villagers calmed down. The police have taken two accused into custody.

Tilak ceremony was held in the village itself

On Friday night at Savalgarhi hamlet of Sekhui village of Gauri Bazar police station area of ​​Deoria district, the court had Tilak of Nishad’s boy. In this, Vikas Nishad, son of Dinesh Nishad of the village, had gone for video recording for 20 years. He used to help in the maintenance of the family by running the camera in the development function. After Tilak, the youth of the village started dancing on the DJ. During this Vikas went home keeping the camera. Some youths dancing on DJ started making obscene gestures. On which fighting started. Some youths of the village started beating Deepak when he was 22 years old.

When cameraman Vikas got the news of his friend Deepak being beaten up, he went to save him. The attackers left Deepak and started beating Vikas. Gave several blows on the head with a stick. The family reached Gauribazar Community Health Center by bike to Vikas. Seeing his condition serious, the doctor sent him to the district hospital. Seeing a serious head injury, the doctors of the district hospital referred him to Gorakhpur.

Crying bad condition of the family of the deceased

Vikas died on Saturday morning as soon as he reached Gorakhpur. There was an uproar as soon as the news of Vikas’s death reached the village. On the information about the situation of tension in the village, the police reached and got involved in the investigation. Mother Sanju Devi and sisters Muskan, Sadhna and Kajal were in bad condition crying. Father has returned home from abroad only a month back. The death of the young son shook the father. The deceased was not yet married.

CO Jiljit told that the police is engaged in the investigation of the matter. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Veeru Nishad, Anil, Rahul, Krishna Mohan, Ambika, Abhay and Sonu of the village on the Tahrir of the deceased’s father Dinesh Kumar in the case. The police have taken two accused into custody.

Vikas lost his life in maintaining friendship

Vikas rushed to save his friend Deepak on hearing the news of his thrashing during the dance on DJ in Tilak ceremony. Vikas lost his life in maintaining friendship. In the village, people often used to see Deepak and the deceased Vikas together. Due to the injured Vikas, Deepak kept running from one hospital to another and he died in Gorakhpur. Deepak Dost was unable to tolerate the shock of Vikas’s death, he started crying loudly at the post mortem house in Gorakhpur.

Traffic was affected by the jam for an hour

Villagers angry over the killing of cameraman Vikas in Sekhui village blocked the Rudrapur-Gauribazar road on Saturday afternoon. The villagers gathered at the harvesting intersection demanded strict action from the police by arresting the accused. Traffic was affected due to the road jam for about an hour. The police had to struggle hard to persuade the people who blocked the road in the hot sun. Seeing the atmosphere heating up, the force of five police stations reached the spot. The jam ended on the assurance of action by the police. During this, CO Anshuman Srivastava, Kotwal Umesh Kumar Bajpai, Naveen Singh etc. were present.

