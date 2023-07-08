UP News: Inspector returned after finishing duty in Etawah, ran cooler to avoid heat, died due to electrocution

Lucknow : A constable died due to electrocution in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. After this incident, there has been panic in the police administration. Inspector Vijay Singh Yadav, posted at the Karri police post of Thana Chauvia, returned to his home after finishing his duty on Thursday evening, after which he got electrocuted from the cooler. And he died on the spot. Information about this incident came on Friday morning. After which the police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

According to the information, 54-year-old sub-inspector Vijay Singh Yadav, posted at Karri Chowki, was a resident of Baraur village in Kanpur. He got a promotion only a month ago, after which he became a sub-inspector. On Thursday, he had left for his duty as usual and returned to his residence after patrolling the area at night. Due to the rain, current had come in the cooler installed at his house. When Vijay Singh returned home, he somehow got electrocuted from the cooler and got electrocuted. He died on the spot as soon as he got electrocuted.

Information received on Friday morning

According to the police, the information about the death of Inspector Vijay Singh Yadav came in the morning when someone saw his dead body lying on the ground. After this, the local police was immediately informed about it. After which its information was immediately given to the senior officials. On hearing the news of the death of the Inspector, all the top officials reached the spot. The police team took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Giving information, the police said that after the post-mortem, the body of the deceased sub-inspector was brought to the police line, where wreaths were offered. Police said that later the body was handed over to the relatives.

