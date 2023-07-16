UP News: ISI agent arrested by UP ATS, Rais, a resident of Gonda arrested

Auto and loader collided in Unnao, three people seriously injured

Auto and loader collided with each other near Murtazanagar bridge in Dahi police station area of ​​Unnao. In which both the vehicles fell under the bridge. Three people were seriously injured in the accident. Dahi police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital in an ambulance.

High speed pickup crushed bike rider in Baghpat, mother died, son’s condition critical

In Baghpat, near Sadullahpur village of Badaut area, a speeding pickup ran over a mother and son riding a bike. In the road accident, the woman died painfully on the spot. At the same time, the injured son has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Police has taken the dead body of the woman and sent it for postmortem. According to the information, mother and son were going to see a relative admitted in the hospital.

4 people hit by wall debris in Noida, innocent killed, 3 injured

In Bahalolpur of Sector 63 police station of Noida, 4 people came under the grip of wall debris. During this, a 6-year-old innocent died on the spot. There 3 people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. According to the information, this accident happened due to the collapse of an illegally built wall.

Kanwar passengers attacked in Kushinagar, many injured including driver

In Kushinagar, a case of attack on Kanwar passengers riding a pickup has come to light at Tadwa turn of Tamkuhiraj police station. Many kanwariyas including the driver were injured in the attack. Kanwar Yatris were going from Deoria to Deoghar, during which they were stopped at Tamkuhiraj and attacked. During this, the bus has also been vandalized. The kanwariyas have blocked the road and demanded action. After the information of the incident, the police has reached the spot.

A young man who went to bathe in a pond in Jalaun died by drowning

A young man who went to bathe in a pucca pond on Akodhi road in Atta police station of Jalaun died by drowning. There was a stir in the area due to the death of a young man by drowning in the pond. On information, the police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Lift of under-construction marriage hall collapses in Lucknow, two killed

Two people died tragically and one was seriously injured when the lift of the marriage hall under construction in Sector 6 of Lucknow’s PGI police station area collapsed. There was a stir in the surrounding area due to the fall of the lift. A huge crowd of people gathered on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the bodies of the dead and sent them for postmortem and got the person injured in the accident admitted to the hospital for treatment. The injured youth is battling for life and death in the hospital due to the fall of the lift of the marriage hall under construction.

AIMPLB delegation met Akhilesh Yadav, urged to oppose UCC

A delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board met Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav today. During this, he pleaded in the House to oppose the efforts of the BJP government to bring the Uniform Civil Code. He has submitted a memorandum to Akhilesh Yadav for this.

Bike collided with stray saad in Aligarh, two killed, home guard seriously injured

Two people died after colliding with a stray saad in Aligarh. A home guard was seriously injured there. The incident is of Sadalpur area of ​​police station Lodha area. Awara Saar also died after the incident. The dead have been identified. The seriously injured home guard has been admitted to JN Medical College.

Fierce dispute between two sides in Kannauj, 3 injured including woman

In Barkegaon Raja village of Tirwa Kotwali area of ​​Kannauj, there was a fierce dispute between the two parties over the eating of groundnut by the cattle. During this, the bullies beat and injured 3 including the woman. The father has given a complaint to the police against the accused. At the same time, the video of the fight is also going viral on social media.

ISI agent caught by UP ATS, Rais from Gonda arrested



UP ATS has arrested Rais, a resident of Gonda. This action has been taken on the input of security agencies. Raees was lured by the ISI to join them. Rais had met a man named Armaan in Mumbai, who had instigated him in the name of Muslims. Also instigated to spy against India. He was lured to get a job in Dubai and earn money. Raees used to talk to Hussain of Pakistan as well. He had sent photographs of military establishments to Pakistan. Along with this, friends were also associated with the terrorist organization. Raees was given a Bangladeshi number by his handler from Pakistan.

Magic loader full of kanwariyas overturned in Pilibhit, many injured

In Pilibhit, a magic loader filled with kanwariyas overturned in a ditch at Ghazipur in Barkheda police station area. Many kanwariyas were injured in the accident, in which the condition of 2 kanwariyas is serious. He has been referred to the district hospital.

Farmer died in the field due to electrocution in Shahjahanpur

The farmer died in the field due to electrocution in Gauratpur village of Police Station area of ​​Shahjahanpur. According to the information, the farmer was planting paddy in the field, during which the farmer died by sticking to the barbed wire.

Youth dies due to electrocution in Maharajganj

A young man died due to electrocution in Deoria under Sinduria police station area of ​​Maharajganj. According to the information, he was jumping into the canal by entangling the cable in the wire. During this time this accident happened. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Girl student jumps from bridge into river in Deoria, rescue operation continues

The girl student jumped into the Gurra river on Pachaladi bridge in Rudrapur tehsil area of ​​Deoria. Rescue operation is going on with the help of police.

In Kaushambi, a speeding car rammed into a truck, girl died

A speeding car rammed into a truck on Sunday morning near Tevan intersection of Manjhanpur police station area of ​​Kaushambi, in which a young woman in the car died on the spot, while the other three were seriously injured. Police reached the information and admitted the injured to the district hospital for treatment. The deceased is said to be a hotel employee of Prayagraj.

Lineman died due to negligence of Electricity Department in Mainpuri, family members blocked the road

Lineman died due to the negligence of the Electricity Department in Paraukh of Kotwali area of ​​Mainpuri city. Angry relatives blocked the road due to the incident. Despite having the information, the officials did not reach. According to the information, while repairing the electric line, current came due to which the lineman died. Despite the shutdown, power was supplied.

Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan will join BJP on Monday

Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who resigned from the Samajwadi Party, will join the BJP on Monday. State President of the party Bhupendra Chaudhary, State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh and other senior officials and leaders will be present on this occasion.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will attend the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru. This meeting is being organized on July 17-18, in which further strategy regarding the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. Efforts are being made by the BJP to win over Jayant Chaudhary. Although Jayant Chaudhary has denied this. At the same time, it is being said that he will attend the unity meeting of the opposition parties.

80 rupees per kg tomatoes are available here in UP

After re-assessing the situation at more than 500 points across the country, it has been decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from today, July 16. Sales through NAFED and NCCF have started from today at many places in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Now it will be expanded to more cities based on the prevailing market prices at such places.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati fight to consider themselves bigger

Omprakash Rajbhar also reacted to his earlier statement regarding opposition unity. He said that we were constantly waiting for these people to come together. But Akhilesh Yadav thinks that we are big, Mayawati thinks that we are big. After all, how many days would we wait?

Seal on Subhaspa and BJP alliance, Amit Shah welcomes in NDA family

The political friendship of BJP-Subhaspa in UP has been confirmed. Home Minister Amit Shah gave this information by tweeting. He tweeted on Sunday that Omprakash met Rajbhar ji in Delhi and he decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family. He said that with the arrival of Omprakash Rajbhar, the NDA will be strengthened in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will be further strengthened. Will attend the meeting on 18th July.

Mister @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and he met Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Decided to join the NDA alliance led by G. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and under the leadership of Modi ji,… pic.twitter.com/uLnbgJedbF

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 16, 2023



CM Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of the complainants in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur on the second day of his tour. In front of the Digvijay Nath auditorium located in the Gorakhnath temple complex, the CM held a Janata Darbar. During this, reaching out to the complainants one by one, the CM listened to their problems and ordered the officials to dispose of the matter at the earliest.

#WATCH , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janta Darshan’ in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/E7XPQZsiof

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2023



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on a three-day visit to Lucknow

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow. Rajnath Singh will participate in many programs on Sunday.

Administration alert across the danger mark at Yamuna Prayag Ghat in Mathura

Rivers are taking a fierce form at various places in Uttar Pradesh. The water level of Yamuna river in Mathura has crossed the danger mark at Prayag Ghat. Here Yamuna is flowing 40 cm above the danger mark of 166 metres. Life has become busy due to the ever-increasing water and power supply has been interrupted in many areas. On the other hand, due to water coming on the ghats, the Municipal Corporation has closed the roads. Divers and personnel have been deployed on the banks of the Yamuna for monitoring. The administration is on alert regarding the rising water level of Yamuna. Yamuna has wreaked havoc in areas like Vrindavan, Mathura, Shergarh, Naujheel Mant etc.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: The water level of Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark at Prayag Ghat in Mathura. pic.twitter.com/TjRjb3dCyk

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 16, 2023



15 lakh extortion demanded from businessman in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Lalitpur

An extortion demand of Rs 15 lakh has been made from a bullion trader in the name of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Lalitpur district. The miscreants have pasted a letter at the merchant’s shop warning of dire consequences for not paying the money. Due to this there is panic among common citizens including businessmen. The police has started investigating the matter.

Ground water week begins today

A campaign is being run in UP from 16 to 22 July with the aim of making people aware about the conservation of ground water. It will be inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday. On this occasion, a padayatra will be taken out from 1090 intersection to Gomti River Front Road, forming a human chain. During the programme, water marathon from Lucknow to Banda will also be flagged off to ensure public participation in the Gram Panchayats benefited from Atal Bhujal Yojana.