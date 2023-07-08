UP News: Janata Dal United remembered former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar on his death anniversary, youths were called Turks

Lucknow: Janata Dal United Uttar Pradesh remembered former Prime Minister late Chandrashekhar, popularly known as Young Turk in Indian politics, on his 16th death anniversary. The speakers said that Chandrashekhar used to express his thoughts in a forceful manner. He used to present his side fearlessly and fearlessly. By traveling on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he worked to strengthen socialism in the country.

There was an important contribution in the service of the country.

In the program organized in the assembly near JDU’s state office, Major Banks Road, under the chairmanship of senior leader Dr. Jitendra Singh, former Prime Minister Late. Wreaths were placed on Chandrashekhar’s portrait. In the seminar organized on this occasion, self. Information about the personality and work of Chandrashekhar was given. The speakers recalled his contribution to Indian politics and service to the country.

Young Turks were called because of strong intentions

Speakers said that former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar was called Young Turk. The reason behind this was his courage, unshakable faith and strong intentions. He was active in student politics. In the interest of the country, he never shied away from confrontation even with the biggest leader.

JDU leaders paid tribute

Self. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Chandrashekhar, State President of Minority Cell Khurshid Alam, State General Secretary Harishankar Ji Patel, State General Secretary Avalesh Singh, Satyendra Kumar Thakur, State General Secretary of Minority Cell Siraj Ahmed, State Treasurer Amar Singh Katiyar, HN Singh, Sandeep Verma , Ram Kishore Verma, Vishal Singh, Vijay Shankar Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rameshwar Pandey, Radheshyam, Awadhesh Tiwari, Parshuram Singh, Shyam Sundar Chauhan, Daya Shankar Singh, Lallan Singh, Vinod etc. paid tribute.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwGz4FHWV5c) late chandrashekhar