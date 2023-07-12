UP News: Khel Saathi portal launched in UP, it is easy for players to avail online facilities

Lucknow: UP government’s ‘Khel Saathi Portal’ has started. Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare (Independent Charge) Girish Chandra Yadav launched the portal in his office room at Vidhan Bhavan. The www.khelsathi.in domain of the Khel Sathi portal has been made live. The objective of the portal is to benefit the sportspersons who are native to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

For players of Uttar Pradesh origin

The Sports Minister said that the Khel Sathi portal will prove useful for the players and citizens of Uttar Pradesh origin. The portal has been launched to bring the sports talent of the state of Uttar Pradesh to the world stage, to promote youth and national and international players, to take the state’s sports sector to a new dimension. This will prove favorable in providing better employment and opportunities in the sports sector. In the coming time, other services of the department will also be made online for the citizens of Uttar Pradesh through the Khel Saathi portal.

Applications can be made from award, pension to recruitment

Additional Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Welfare) Dr. Navneet Sehgal told that this app will also be launched on Wednesday. The Khel Saathi portal has been developed by the Sports Department in coordination with the nodal agency UPDESCO and service provider Omni Net-Technology Private Limited. Beneficiaries can fill nominations to receive awards from the state government through the Khel Saathi portal. Can apply to get financial assistance and monthly pension.

Will also be able to apply online for direct recruitment

Apart from this, you will be able to apply online for direct recruitment as a gazetted officer. Application can be made for admission in sports colleges operated under Uttar Pradesh Sports Department. Students can also apply for hostel allotment. The Additional Chief Secretary said that this portal is helpful for the beneficiaries to register online, login and enter their domicile, sports, business, educational and other relevant details online.

The portal will be convenient and responsive

Navneet Sehgal told that after the application form is registered, the application is forwarded to the login of the concerned officer of Uttar Pradesh Sports Department for further action. The decision taken regarding the application will be received by the applicant on login, through SMS and email. In case of any objection/doubt, technical helpline facility has been provided for technical assistance to the beneficiaries and departmental officers.

Computer, laptop, smartphone, tablet friendly portal

Dr. Sehgal said that security audit of this portal has also been completed from the point of view of security. Provision has also been made for verification through MMS and email at various stages. Apart from this, keeping in mind the convenience of the users, the portal has been developed in Hindi and English languages. The portal has also been made responsive. So that it can be easily opened in any device (computer, laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices) and the problems faced by the beneficiaries at the time of using the portal can be zero or minimized.