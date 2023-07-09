UP News: Land search for Veterinary College in Gorakhpur over, 80 acres of land identified in Nador

Gorakhpur, The search is over for Veterinary College in Gorakhpur district of UP. Because now 80 acres of land has been identified in Tal Nador located on the Varanasi road for the Veterinary College to be established in the district. Till now 50 acres of land was being searched for Veterinary College. 80 acres of land will be given by the administration for Veterinary College. The process of transfer of land has also started.

80 acres of land identified in Nador

In view of the possibility of making the Veterinary College a university in the future, the administration is allotting more land, this land will be given free of cost. So far 25 acres of land has been transferred. It has been proposed about 5 years ago for the establishment of Veterinary College in Gorakhpur. For a long time, the administration was looking for land for the Veterinary College. Land was seen earlier also at about 5 places. But for one reason or the other he had to leave.

Now the administration has marked the land in Tal Nador

At present, the administration has identified the land in Tal Nador. A demand of 50 acres of land was made by the department to build a veterinary college. But considering the possibilities of making the college a university in future, it has been decided to give 80 acres of land. The administration has prepared its file and has taken forward the process of allotting the land. Apart from the allotted land, taal land can also be given possession for use as pasture. District Magistrate Gorakhpur Krishna Karunesh told that the land for Veterinary College will be transferred soon.

