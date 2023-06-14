UP News: Leopard was hungry for 72 hours, heat stroke took life, know PM report of leopard found dead in Pilibhit

Bareilly. There has been a big disclosure in the case of the death of a leopard found dead in Pilibhit’s Mala forest. In the post-mortem report of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the leopard was starved for more than 72 hours. Along with this, he died due to heat stroke (excessive heat). However, no injury marks were found on his body. Rumors have also stopped after the post-mortem report of the leopard came out. After the leopard’s death, there were rumors of villagers plotting to attack and kill the smugglers. But Dr. KP Singh, joint director of IVRI, revealed the report after the post-mortem. He was hungry for 72 hours. Nothing was found in his stomach. With this, heat stroke took his life. It is said that the increasing temperature is proving dangerous for humans as well as animals and animals.

Dead body was found in the village of Gajraula police station area

On Tuesday, the body of a leopard was found in Ram Dulare’s farm in the Mala range forest near Baijunagar of Gajraula police station area of ​​Pilibhit. This created a stir in the area. After seeing the dead body of the leopard, the passers-by informed the forest department. The Forest Department team took the body of the leopard and sent it to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for postmortem. The forest department team had declared the dead leopard as male. It has also been revealed in the post mortem report that he is male.

The fields are lying empty after harvesting wheat

The people of the village told the Forest Department team that the field was lying vacant after harvesting wheat. Had there been a crop, it would have taken more time to get information about the leopard. The passers-by had informed the forest watcher Umashankar about the dead body of the leopard. He told about the incident to Ram Bharat Yadav, Forest Inspector of Gada beat of Mala range. After this, Nadeem Riaz, Forest Officer of Tiger Reserve along with Forest Inspector and Kapil Kumar, Officer of Puranpur Range of Social Forestry Wildlife Impact, reached the spot. The forest department team had inspected the dead body of the leopard.

The dead body was found in the sugarcane field a month ago

Earlier last month, the carcass of a dead leopard was found in a sugarcane field in village Mahua, located near the forest of this Mala range. He was examined. However, the matter of his death from illness has come to the fore. Several tiger carcasses were found in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve of Lakhimpur Kheri. It is said that the CM was very angry with the death of 10 tigers in 50 days. He had taken action against many officers after investigation. However, in the post-mortem report, it was revealed that the tiger died due to the attack of large animals.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly