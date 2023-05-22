UP News: Lover burnt girl’s uncle alive in Gonda, angry over being prevented from meeting, FIR lodged

Lucknow : An attempt was made to burn Satya Narayan Chauhan, a resident of Ramcharan Lonian Purva Ganeshpur Grunt, in Dhanepur area of ​​Gonda, Uttar Pradesh by pouring petrol on him. Was lying on the bed last Saturday night. That’s why the young man secretly entered the house. Sprinkling petrol and setting it on fire, he fled from the spot. The relatives somehow managed to control the fire after crying out. Satya Narayan was badly injured in this incident. Whose treatment is going on in the district hospital.

At the same time, Satyanarayan, who was burnt by the fire, told that his younger brother had passed away. But his family lives near the house. His widowed wife and daughter used to call one of their relatives with wrong intentions, when he stopped them, he became angry. After which the accused put petrol on it and set it on fire in the night.

suspicion on niece’s boyfriend

According to Satyanarayan, when he was sleeping in the house at night, the accused poured petrol on him and set him on fire. The local people and his wife saved him but by then he was scorched. After this, Satyanarayana was admitted to the district hospital where his condition is normal. On the other hand, Satyanarayana’s wife Janaki alleged that both the mother and daughter used to invite the accused home. For the sake of respect, we had invited the daughter to our home. On preventing the accused from coming home, Devrani called and got petrol poured.

There was a dispute a few days ago

According to the information, a few days ago Satya Narayan Chauhan had a dispute with some youths of Jaffrabad Balrampur. The police had sent both the parties home after getting a settlement agreement in the case. The relatives believe that this incident has been carried out in the enmity of the same dispute. On the other hand, station in-charge Brahmanand Singh says that there is no connection with that incident.

Police is searching for the accused by registering a case

On the other hand, regarding this incident, CO Sadar Shilpa Verma has told the old enmity as the reason behind it. Station in-charge Brahmanand Singh said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against Chattiram Chauhan’s son Jairam Chauhan, resident of village Telidihwa Jafrabad police station Rehra Balrampur. A team has been set up in search of the accused.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epmICCf549A)