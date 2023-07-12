UP News: Manish Dubey’s difficulties increased in SDM Jyoti Maurya case, departmental inquiry started with suspension

Lucknow, Big news is coming out in the affair case with SDM Jyoti Maurya. Manish Dubey, the alleged lover of the already married SDM and Home Guard Commandant of Mahoba, has been suspended. Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DG Vijay Kumar said on SDM Jyoti Maurya case that after investigation by DIG Home Guard Prayagraj, evidence was collected and on the basis of that Manish Dubey has been ordered to be suspended and a departmental inquiry started against him.

Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok Kumar had accused her of conspiracy to murder

Please tell that Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok Kumar had alleged that after becoming SDM, an affair started between his wife and Manish Dubey. That’s why now his wife does not want to live with him. Alok had also accused both of conspiring to kill him. The case of Manish Dubey and SDM Jyoti Maurya remains in discussion due to extramarital affairs. The kind of revelations that have been made in this matter for the past several days are being seen as tarnishing the administrative image.

Departmental inquiry started with suspension

According to the information, DG Home Guard BK Maurya has recommended suspending Manish Dubey and registering an FIR against him. Based on the investigation report of DIG, DG Home Guard has sent its recommendation to the government. The DG said that an FIR should be registered for audio investigation of the conspiracy to murder Alok Maurya, husband of SDM Jyoti Maurya. DIG Home Guard Santosh Singh has submitted his investigation report to DG Home Guard BK Maurya. In which a recommendation has been made to suspend Manish Dubey.

