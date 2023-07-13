UP News: Many trains canceled till July 15 due to rain, brake on operation of more than 100 buses, air services became support

Lucknow: Due to the showing of monsoon, the process of rain is going on all over the country including Uttar Pradesh. In many districts of UP, it has rained more than the average and there is a flood situation. This has affected the common life. At the same time, heavy rains have also affected the operation of trains.

Train services from Lucknow division of Northern Railway to Ambala, Firozpur and Moradabad divisions will remain disrupted till July 15. Apart from this, 15 trains of Lucknow railway section will be affected, in which seven trains have been canceled till further orders. Along with this, it has been decided to short terminate eight trains.

According to Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM of Northern Railway Lucknow Division, the operation of trains is being disrupted due to rain. Additional counters have been arranged for refund of tickets at major stations of Lucknow division. After getting information on railway helpline number 139 or NTES, the passenger can go on the journey. Northern Railway has refunded Rs 52.93 lakh to passengers in two days.

According to the Railways, 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail, 12238 Jammutawi-Lucknow Express, 22318 Jammutawi-Sealdah Express, 13152 Jammutawi-Kolkata Express, 14218 Chandigarh-Prayagraj Sangam Express, 12232 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express and 12356 Jammutawi-Patna Express will remain canceled till July 14. . Apart from this, 12325 Kolkata-Nangaldam Express and train number 15097 Bhagalpur-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express will remain canceled on Thursday. At the same time, 12326 Nangaldam-Kolkata Express will remain canceled on 15th July.

According to railway officials, 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express will be run from Charbagh railway station only. Whereas 14674 Amritsar-Jaynagar Express will run from Moradabad, 12328 Dehradun-Howrah from Moradabad and 15652 Jammutawi-Guwahati Express will run from Saharanpur.

Along with this, due to heavy rains, roadways have canceled the bus services of Delhi, Chandigarh and Dehradun routes till further orders. 96 buses of Delhi, 12 of Uttarakhand, 6 of Haryana and 4 of Chandigarh have been canceled from Alambagh bus stand. In this way, the operation of 118 buses has been cancelled.

Effect of rain on roadways services as well

UPSRTC regional manager Manoj Kumar Pundir told that buses from Lucknow to Delhi route are being sent till Kaushambi bus stand only. The operation of AC and ordinary buses of UP Roadways at Anand Vihar or other bus stands of Delhi has been stopped till further orders.

Talks have been held with the officials of Saharanpur, Kaushambi and Chandigarh. On his report, the operation of buses has been banned till further orders. On the other hand, the passengers who had booked seats in advance in the buses of these routes, will be sent a refund within a week.

