UP News: Monsoon wreaks havoc in UP, 34 people died in other incidents including lightning

Lucknow: Due to the active monsoon in UP, rain is continuing in different parts of the state. Several cases of lightning have come to light in different places in the state amidst moderate to heavy rains. Because of this people have died. Apart from this, people have also lost their lives due to drowning in water and heavy rains. According to the state government, a total of 34 people have died in these incidents.

According to the relief commissioner of UP, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 due to drowning in water and 5 due to heavy rains in the state in the last 24 hours. Among these, one death each in Baghpat, Etawah, Unnao, Agra and Ballia due to lightning, two each in Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj and Ghazipur and four in Mainpuri.

Apart from this, one person died in Sant Kabir Nagar, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly and five in Rae Bareli due to drowning in water. One person each died in Etah, Kannauj and Kaushambi and two in Muzaffarnagar due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives due to lightning, drowning in water and heavy rains in the state. He has given instructions to immediately distribute the assistance amount of Rs. 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. He has given instructions to provide proper treatment to the injured in various natural calamities.

Eight children scorched by lightning in Rae Bareli

Meanwhile, in Rae Bareilly, the children who went to graze cattle in Ambara Paschim village, Purva Majre of Chandulal of Kotwali area, got scorched by lightning. The relatives admitted him to the Community Health Center for treatment. It is being told that 17-year-old Anil, 15-year-old Pradeep and 8-year-old Saurabh of the village had gone outside the village to graze cattle near the kiln located in Nasirpur village.

In the same village, 15-year-old Sachin, 16-year-old Preeti and 18-year-old Aarti, 17-year-old Saravan and 16-year-old Mithun were transplanting paddy in the field. Meanwhile, in the midst of the drizzle, eight children got scorched after coming under the grip of lightning.

As soon as the information was received, the relatives immediately admitted all the children to the Community Health Center for treatment. Where Anil and Pradeep’s condition was critical, the doctors referred them to the district hospital after first aid. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of lightning accompanied by rain in the state on Monday as well. People have been appealed not to stay in the open during the rains.

