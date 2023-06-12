UP News: Mumbai court sent accused Shahnawaz on transit remand, now UP police will bring him to Ghaziabad

Lucknow. Big news related to the conversion of a minor is coming out in Ghaziabad. Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan alias Baddo (23), the main accused in the case of online conversion, was presented in the court today. While giving the verdict, the court has sent the accused on transit remand till June 15. Now UP police will come to Ghaziabad with Baddo. Ghaziabad police had sought transit remand of Baddo. Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said that only after interrogating Baddo, all the links in the conversion case would be connected and all questions would be answered. It is expected that the police team will reach Ghaziabad with him by Monday night. Let us inform that Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan alias Baddo was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Sunday from a lodge located in Alibaug in Raigad district. He was produced in the court today.

