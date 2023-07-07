UP News: Now ‘e-investigation’ will take care of crops, preparation for survey for Kharif season

Lucknow : The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has so far benefited the farmers with various schemes to increase their income and productivity on priority basis. In this sequence, the state government will start a digital crop survey ‘e-Pattal’ to protect farmers from crop loss due to seasonal changes and to give them the benefits of government grants and schemes.

According to the intention of CM Yogi, through this digital survey, not only the way has been cleared to start the process of inspection of crops in the current Kharif season, but the roadmap has also been decided for other digital crop surveys in the state. In which rabi and summer crops are also included.

The purpose of this survey is to develop such an eco-system and database by determining the reality of data related to crops in the state, so that the department can update the conditions in time. In this survey, data of 35983 e-investigation clusters under 31002 accountants will be included in 350 tehsils of 75 districts of the state. The status of crops, their photographs and other related data will be fed in each cluster.

Start the survey from this date

After collecting the data related to the crops in this survey, a detailed description of their status can be presented in the form of a database. On the basis of this, the departments will be able to get information about many important aspects including providing benefits of the schemes to the farmers, helping in determining the price of the crops. Presently, the Kharif season of the state has started from June 15 and as a result, the preparation for the Kharif season survey has started.

It is now believed that the survey will be done between August 10 and September 25 in the Kharif season. The time of this survey has been fixed from 1st January to 15th February for Rabi season and from 1st May to 31st May for summer season. At the same time, if needed, another special survey can also be conducted in the month of October.

Will get special training for survey

For this survey, ‘District Master Trainers’ in each district and ‘Tehsil Master Trainers’ at Tehsil level will be identified and trained in a three-day workshop at Krishi Bhavan, Lucknow. Training will be given to the concerned surveyors, supervisors and verifiers of Lucknow division at Lok Bhavan and to the concerned surveyors, supervisors and verifiers of other districts at the district headquarters. Twelve State Master Trainers of Assistant Commissioner level have been identified and trained to conduct this survey.

