UP News: Now every teacher will have to get 50 students admitted, the department has set a target for 100% enrollment

Lucknow : After the summer vacations, more than 1.50 lakh primary and upper primary schools under the Basic Education Council in the state are opening from Monday. Each teacher has been given a target to enroll 50-50 children in this session. Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has asked to run a special enrollment drive in the districts till July 31 under the leadership of the District Magistrate.

He said that the teachers of upper primary schools will form a joint team and make door-to-door contact for enrollment. Along with this, it has been instructed that like the working style of teachers working in private schools, teachers of council schools should also work hard to teach.

Director General gave instructions in the review meeting

A review of the School Chalo Abhiyan in April-May found that the progress of enrollment in schools is very unsatisfactory. Therefore, all the officials should identify block-wise school going children and complete their enrollment in July. In the review meeting of Divisional Assistant Director of Education (Basic) and District Basic Education Officers, the Director General has asked to make the 2023-24 session an ideal session. Instructions have been given to ensure 100% enrollment of students from classes five to eight to continue their further studies. Along with this, the presence of 90 percent children should be ensured in relation to enrollment.

Money withdrawal facility through BC Sakhi

In the current academic session, action will be taken to provide money withdrawal facility to parents through Banking Correspondent (BC) Sakhi. On behalf of the government, 1200 rupees are sent directly to the bank account through DBT for uniform, bag, shoe-stocking etc. to each child. For this, instructions have been given to get 100% Aadhaar enrollment of all children and Aadhaar verification of parents.

Campaign will run for enrollment in secondary schools as well

At the same time, like in basic schools, a special campaign will be launched in the new session to increase the enrollment of students in secondary schools as well. Under the special enrollment drive, every student who has passed class eight will be enrolled in class nine in the nearby government, non-government aided, self-financed and secondary schools of other boards.

