UP News: Now Gorakhpur traffic police will be seen in a new look, instead of helmets, Gorakhpur traffic police will wear hats

Gorakhpur traffic police will no longer be seen wearing helmets at the crossroads. Now she will be seen wearing a hat. In the service of the public, the traffic police are seen performing their duty even in this scorching heat and in the intersections and loop areas. To avoid this scorching heat, the police department has now ordered them to wear hats instead of helmets. This hat has been sourced from Bangalore. Due to this, the traffic policemen doing traffic duty will get a lot of relief in this gruesome form. Traffic jawans, who used to do duty wearing heavy helmets at the intersections of Gorakhpur, will now be seen in hats. In view of the scorching heat, specially made hats have been ordered from Bangalore for the traffic jawans.

Traffic jawans will now be seen in hats

SP Traffic told that a total of 200 hats have been ordered. Which will protect the soldiers from the sun. Till now, due to the helmet, the soldiers had to face heat and a lot of trouble. Today, SP City distributed this hat to all the traffic personnel at Mohadipur intersection with their own hands. During this, SP traffic was present with him. More than 119 traffic police have been deployed in Gorakhpur city. In which the duty of 3 in-charge traffic, 10 deputy in-charge traffic, 33 head constable traffic, 73 constable traffic has been imposed. Apart from these, home guards also do duty. Those who will now be seen wearing hats at the intersections.

Traffic jawans will get relief

The city gets jammed for hours during office hours in the morning and school holidays in the afternoon. At this time the traffic police are also put to the test by the harsh sun on one side and the jam on the other. Traffic jawans will get relief to a great extent from the hat. Talking to the media, SP Traffic Mahendra Pal Singh said that in view of this summer season, the traffic police have now been given white caps instead of white helmets. Which is made of cloth. This cap will protect them from sun, rain and dust. Due to this, a new look will come in front of the traffic police. This is the police cap itself, the police in South use this cap.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur