UP News: One person died due to lightning in Barabanki, condition of four is critical

A woman has died due to lightning in Rae Bareli. The woman was grazing the goat near the pond. The police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. This incident is of Salar of Gurubakhshganj police station area. An uncontrolled car collided with a tree in Mahoba. One person has died in this accident. At the same time, four people have been seriously injured. In Unnao, a young man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Along with this, for every moment’s updates related to UP’s politics, education and crime, read every big and small news here…

Amethi – Case of death of a person due to negligence of electricity department

A case of death of a person has come to light in Amethi due to the negligence of the electricity department. The relatives started protest by keeping the dead body on the National Highway. This incident happened near Kankupur of Jagdishpur police station area.

One person died due to lightning in Barabanki

One person has died due to lightning in Barabanki. At the same time, 3 people have been seriously injured due to lightning. The villagers have admitted all the three injured to the hospital. As soon as the information was received, the police and tehsil administration reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. This is the incident of Ahir village of Subeha police station area of ​​Barabanki.

Painful death of brother and sister due to electrocution in Etawah

Brother and sister died due to electrocution in Etawah. The wire coming out of the domestic electricity board got electrocuted. The incident of village Nagariya Yadavan of Bharthana is being told.

Chandauli police arrested three smugglers with ganja from a luxury car written by the High Court

Big news is coming out from Chandauli in UP. Where the Chandauli police have recovered 46 kg of ganja from the car written by the High Court. Along with this, three smugglers have been arrested.

Jagadguru Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami ji met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Wednesday

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Jagadguru Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami ji

After killing the son in Noida, the dead body was thrown in Sambhal

Big news is coming out from Noida. Where a woman killed her 8-year-old son Ankit and got the body thrown in Sambhal. The son was murdered by the woman due to illegal relations. After the murder, the dead body was thrown 150 km away in Sambhal district. The son had seen the mother in an objectionable condition with the neighbour. Fearing defamation, the mother killed her own son. This incident is from Badalpur area of ​​Noida. The police have arrested four people including the mother of the murderer.

Youth commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Unnao

Big news is coming out from Unnao. Where the young man committed suicide by jumping in front of the train. The youth was identified from the diary and Aadhaar card found in the pocket. Police found a suicide note in the pocket of the deceased youth. According to the suicide note, the youth was upset due to not getting a job. Police sends dead body for post-mortem. This incident is of Rishi Nagar cabin of Gangaghat.

Water entered half a dozen villages in Aligarh

The water level of Yamuna river in Aligarh has reached the danger mark. Due to which water has entered half a dozen villages of Aligarh. The villagers living here are worried about water entering the village. The crops and vegetables of the farmers have been destroyed. At the same time, due to water entering the fields, farmers have suffered losses worth lakhs.

High speed uncontrolled car collided with a tree in Mahoba, 1 killed, four injured in the accident

A horrific road accident has happened in Mahoba. Where a high speed uncontrolled car collided with a tree, 1 has died in this accident. At the same time, four people have been seriously injured. Four members of the same family were seriously injured in this accident. The incident took place near the Bara drain of Srinagar police station area.

Home Guard Commandant of Mahoba Manish Dubey suspended from job

Mahoba’s Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey, who came into limelight for his affair with PCS officer Jyoti Maurya, has been suspended. Uttar Pradesh Home Guard DG Vijay Kumar said on SDM Jyoti Maurya case that DIG Home Guard Prayagraj has collected evidence after investigation. On the basis of the investigation report, an order has been given to suspend Manish Dubey and initiate a departmental inquiry against him.

Panic due to crocodile coming out in a colony of Aligarh

A crocodile was seen walking in the streets of the colony in Aligarh. Its video has been captured in the CCTV camera. A crocodile has been seen walking in the midst of a dense population. Due to which there is an atmosphere of panic in the area, although the district administration and forest department have been informed about the incident, but till now it has not been taken seriously.

A child who went to see water in Saharanpur died due to drowning.

A child died due to drowning in Telipura village in Saharanpur. The child died due to drowning due to seeing water. Please inform that the incident is of Telipura of police station Dehat Kotwali.

Varanasi Gyanvapi and Maa Shringar Gauri case will be heard today

Hearing will be held on Varanasi Gyanvapi and Maa Shringar Gauri case today. Hearing will be held in the district judge’s court today. There will be a hearing in the matter at 2 pm.

Cylinder fire in Farrukhabad, a young man scorched

Leakage cylinder caught fire in Farrukhabad. There was a stir due to the fire. According to the information received, a youth has been burnt in the fire. Along with this, goods worth lakhs have been burnt to ashes. However, after a lot of effort, the fire was brought under control. Please tell that the whole matter is of Bhatpura village of Kamalganj area.

Dead body found near Appa Nivada Pulia in Kanpur

The dead body has been found near Appa Nivada Pulia in Kanpur. Seeing the dead body of the laborer on the road, people informed the police. The relatives of the deceased accused a person of murder. Accused of killing for demanding wages. Please tell that the case is of Appa Nivada village of Bilhaur police station area.

ADG’s initiative to improve the working style of police

ADG Akhil Kumar’s initiative to improve the working style of Gorakhpur police, now the police will greet the complainants at the police station. The problem of the complainants will be heard with respect. Quality problems will be resolved. The image of the police will shine with the changed system, it will be better between the police and the public. ADG issued instructions regarding coordination, improving the image of police on zone label.

CM Yogi participated in ‘Mission Niramay’ program in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ‘Mission Niramay’ program in Lucknow. This mission was launched to comprehensively improve the training of nurses and paramedics. In the Mission Niramay program, CM Yogi said that a medical college will be established in Mau. The work of one district one medical college is going on. What was earlier a dream is now becoming a reality.

#WATCH , Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends a ‘Mission Niramaya’ program in Lucknow. The Mission was launched for comprehensive improvement in training of nurses and paramedics. pic.twitter.com/GodmqSBiLj

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2023



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘Mission Niramaya:’ program. pic.twitter.com/lRi0EpNyRV

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



In the series of changes that the Government of Uttar Pradesh has made in the field of health and medical education during the last 6 years, today a new achievement is associated with us. MoU has just been concluded here to establish two new institutes of medical education. . Before 2017 only 12… pic.twitter.com/QWoBkYBgFC

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



Car hit a dozen cattle in Meerut, two killed, many injured

A car hit a dozen animals in Meerut. Two animals died in the accident. While many were injured. People made a video of the accused along with the car. Social worker Sandeep Kapoor filed a case against the accused. Let us tell you that the whole matter is of Ganga Nahar of Hastinapur area.

Mukhtar’s difficulties may increase in gangster case in Barabanki

Mukhtar’s difficulties may increase in the gangster case in Barabanki. Today the statements of the Inspector will be recorded in the court. Mukhtar Ansari’s trial in MP/MLA court. Testimony of the then Inspector Nagar Suresh Pandey. Mukhtar can join Banda jail through VC.

Truck collides with bike on Lucknow Highway in Sultanpur, one killed

The truck hit the bike on the Lucknow Highway in Sultanpur. Bike rider daughter died painfully in the accident. The father was seriously injured. He was admitted to the hospital. After the incident, the truck driver fled leaving the truck. Please inform that the incident is of Dadupur of Bandhua Kala police station area.

Uncontrolled car ran over 4 people in Jaunpur, condition of one is critical

Uncontrolled car driver trampled 4 people standing on Sadbhavna bridge late night in Jaunpur. In which the condition of one is said to be serious. All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Angry people vandalized the car. The police started taking necessary action by taking the accused car driver into custody along with the car. The incident of Sadbhavna bridge of Nagar Kotwali area is being told.

Goods train derailed near Outer in Pratapgarh

Two wagons of goods train going to Chaukhandi Lohta from Varanasi-Pratapgarh rail route derailed near Outer on Tuesday afternoon at 1.15 pm. This created panic in the railway department. However, thankfully there was no major accident.

The roof of a kutcha house collapsed due to rain in Sambhal, one died

In Sambhal, the roof of a kutcha house collapsed due to rain. Mother-daughter got injured after being buried under the debris of the roof. Both were admitted to the government hospital. Where the doctor declared the innocent girl dead. The mother was sent home after giving first aid. Please tell that the whole matter is of Chhabra of Kudh Fatehgarh area.

Dead body of unknown woman found in Lucknow

The body of an unknown woman was found lying on the highway in Lucknow. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The dead body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Please tell that the whole matter is with Don Basco of Mohanlalganj.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about the cruise going on in Kashi

SP President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about the cruise going on in Kashi. In Kashi, the people of Machhua-Nishad-Kashyap community blocked the way of the cruise by forming a ‘boat-circle’ to protest against the attack on their traditional livelihood by the BJP government and gave a direct message that this community will vote for BJP in the next elections. Will not allow to cross.

In Kashi, the people of Machhua-Nishad-Kashyap community blocked the way of the cruise by forming a ‘boat-circle’ to protest against the attack on their traditional livelihood by the BJP government and gave a direct message that this community will vote for BJP in the next elections. Will not let you cross. #अस्सी_हराओ_भाजपा_हटाओ pic.twitter.com/fO6L76YqlI

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 12, 2023



6 people trapped in a lift in a society in Greater Noida

The incidents of lift getting stuck are increasing in Noida and Greater Noida. Once again the lift suddenly stopped in a society in Greater Noida. In which about 6 people were stuck for about 20 minutes. However, it was a matter of relief that somehow people were taken out of the lift.

UP BJP President Bhupendra Chowdhary will visit Prayagraj today

UP BJP President Bhupendra Chowdhary will go to Prayagraj today. Will reach Circuit House at 1.30 pm. Will meet party workers at Circuit House. The minister will go to congratulate Nandi on his recovered birth anniversary. Will leave for Lucknow at 3.30.

Police arrested 3 accused in FD fraud with Noida authority

ADCP Noida Shakti Awasthi told that police station 58 arrested 3 accused in FD fraud with Noida Authority. They have been identified as Rajesh Babu, Murari and Sudhir. 2 fake FDs, 4 letters from Noida Authority, a form for opening a bank were found from them and Rs 5 lakhs have been frozen in their accounts. Efforts are on to arrest the other main accused Manupola and Rajesh Pandey.

Police Station 58 arrested 3 accused in FD fraud with Noida Authority. They have been identified as Rajesh Babu, Murari and Sudhir. 2 fake FDs, 4 Noida Authority letters, a bank opening form were received from them and Rs 5 lakh were frozen in their accounts… pic.twitter.com/oj6OA3SiGX

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



Stone pelting happened after dispute between two parties in Sambhal

Stone pelting took place after a dispute between two parties in Sambhal. In the afternoon, the police had taken action in breach of peace. After getting bail, quarreled after reaching home, pelted stones. There was a stir in the locality due to stone pelting. Police reached the spot. The stone pelting accused fled from the spot.

Noida Police head constable’s body found in a hotel in Ghaziabad

The dead body of Noida Police Head Constable Ravi Mishra was found at Marina Hotel in Ghaziabad. Ravi Mishra was posted in Police Station Sector-113 of Noida. He was originally from Prayagraj and at present his family was living in Bareilly.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will come to Prayagraj today, will hold meeting with health department officials

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will come to Prayagraj today. Brajesh Pathak will reach Circuit House at 1.30 pm. Will hold a meeting with the officials of the Health Department here. After this, Minister Nand Gopal will reach Nandi’s residence at 2.25 pm. Will leave for Lucknow from Bamrauli at around 3.30 pm.