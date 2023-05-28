UP News: Painful end of 30 years old friendship in Firozabad, embraced death by jumping into friend’s burning pyre

Firozabad: In friendship, people often talk about giving up their lives, from being ready all the time to help each other. But, in reality it is rarely seen like this. of UP Firozabad A friend proved this, he was so saddened by the death of his companion that he jumped into his burning pyre and finally he too died due to severe burns.

The case pertains to Madhaiya Nadia and Gadhiya Panchavati villages of Nagla Khangar police station area in Firozabad. Ashok and Gaurav, who lived here, had a deep friendship. Both were often seen with each other. Both were proud of this friendship of almost 30 years. They were often seen together in village wedding ceremonies and other events. Their pair was very famous.

Meanwhile, some time ago, Ashok became a victim of cancer. Ashok’s health often started deteriorating. Seeing his friend in this condition, Gaurav used to spend most of his time with him. Assures him that he will be fine. But, Ashok lost the battle of life with cancer and he died on Saturday.

As soon as Gaurav came to know about the death of his friend, he became very inconsolable. Due to the shock, he became completely calm. He reached his friend’s house for the last farewell and looked lost. After this, he kept gazing at the funeral pyre of his friend. Here too Gaurav did not talk to anyone.

He remained silent. Amidst the blazing fire of the pyre, Gaurav looked completely calm. After some time when people slowly started returning, even then Gaurav was present there. He refused to go along. After this, when most of the people had left, Gaurav took a suicidal decision and suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre of his friend. In no time, Gaurav was engulfed in flames.

Whoever saw this scene was shocked. Seeing Gaurav being burnt alive in his friend’s funeral pyre, there was a stir. People present around tried to save him. But, due to the intensity of the fire, he could not do so. After this somehow Gaurav was pulled out with the help of the bier’s bamboo. However, by then Gaurav was badly burnt.

In a hurry, people took him to the hospital. Where he was referred to Agra after first aid. But, before reaching the hospital, Gaurav died on the way. Here, the ashes of his friend Ashok’s funeral pyre could not even cool down and Gaurav bid goodbye to life by burning with the fire of this funeral pyre. After the death of Gaurav, this friendship is discussed on everyone’s tongue. Gaurav, who talked about supporting his friend till the last moment, would fulfill this promise like this, no one had thought.

