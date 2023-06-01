UP News: PM of India and Nepal will inaugurate Rupaidiha Landport today, know why it is very special for UP

in Uttar Pradesh Bahraich Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s PM Pushpakamal Dahal will inaugurate the landport built on Rupaidiha border in a virtual way on Thursday. This landport is considered very important in view of the future needs and giving a new dimension to the business relations between India and Nepal. This is the first landport of UP. The program will be held in New Delhi.

Along with this, Bhumi Pujan will also be done for the landport to be built on the Saunauli border of Maharajganj district of the state. Officers from India and Nepal will be involved in this. At the same time, senior officers will also be present in the program organized at Rupaidiha border in Bahraich. Officers and people’s representatives of both the countries will participate in this.

According to officials of the Land Port Authority of India, the Prime Ministers of both the countries will e-inaugurate the land port built in Nagar Panchayat Rupaidiha of Bahraich. On this occasion, one truck from Nepal side will be sent to Indian Land Port Authority of India and one truck from Indian side to Nepal International Transport Land Port of Nepal. During this, senior officers of both the countries will be present in their respective border areas.

Jaunpur TD College: First professor made obscene demand from student, now FIR on teacher for student’s misdeeds

Along with this, Bhoomi Pujan of the Land Port Authority of India to be built at Sonauli border of Maharajganj district will also be done. From Land Custom Lux, it has now become Land Port, in this way Custom has become bigger and facilities have also increased a lot.

According to officials, this port has been built on 115 acres of land at a cost of 220 crores. Due to having a 50 meter wide road in it, there will be no congestion in the city and vehicles will be able to move easily. Mainly, offices of Custom Immigration, Sashastra Seema Bal etc. will also be built here, so that the work and coordination related to both the countries can be done in a better way.

According to officials, in the coming 25 years, this border area will be seen in a big way. The international border will develop. Also, this will be a big center of Nepal International Transport. It will primarily distinguish itself as a passenger terminal. Bus stands, Wi-Fi, duty free shops will also open, which will benefit people. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone of the check post about two years ago. As soon as the inauguration is done, the trade between the two countries will become more smooth.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_1CzRku07c)