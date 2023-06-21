UP News: Polytechnic entrance examination from July 20, centers will be made in all districts for 2.38 lakh seats

Lucknow: The entrance examination for all polytechnic institutes in UP for the academic session 2023-24 has been proposed between July 20 and August 5. The entrance test will be conducted online.

This time in UP, entrance examination will be conducted for polytechnic institutes in all 75 districts. The online application process for this was started in March. The entrance examinations were proposed in June. It is being said that the work was affected due to the removal of Joint Entrance Examination Council Secretary Ram Ratan and non-selection of the agency.

Because of this, it was decided to conduct the entrance examinations in July. Along with this, the date of application was also extended several times. Under this, online applications were taken till June 20 for the entrance examination. Now the dates of the entrance exam have been announced.

Council’s secretary Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said that 3.78 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination. Out of this, 3.24 lakh candidates filled the form and submitted the admission fee. Now these candidates will take the online entrance test. There are about 2.38 lakh seats in the polytechnic institutes of the state.

He told that the candidates have to give four options on priority for the entrance examination center. At the same time, a chance has been given till June 27 for any kind of correction in the application form.

Along with this, even semester examinations of government, aided and private polytechnic institutes in the state will be held from June 28 to July 20. Technical Education Council has released the detailed schedule of semester examination on its website. About two lakh students will appear in the examination.

The secretary of the council told that any kind of objection regarding the examination schedule can be given till June 22. After this the final exam schedule will be released. He has told all the college principals that if any student’s theory subject has been left out in the special back paper, then it should also be informed.

The special thing is that for the first time private polytechnic institutes have not been made examination centers by the council. Earlier there was no such restriction. On the other hand, Government Inter Colleges of Secondary Education Council have been made examination centers. It has been said by the council that the entrance examination will be conducted in a transparent manner.

