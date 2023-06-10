UP News: Purvanchal Expressway will remain closed from Sunday till June 25, vehicles will run through divert route, know the reason

Lucknow. There is big news for the drivers and passengers coming and going on the Purvanchal Expressway. Because the traffic on the Purvanchal Expressway will be closed from Sunday, June 11 till midnight of June 25. The movement of passengers will start from midnight of 25th June. The maintenance work of the airstrip portion built on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur is to be done. Due to this the traffic has been stopped. Vehicles will not be able to move between chainage km 124+700 to km 129+700.

Vehicles will run on divert route

UPDA says that passengers coming from Purvanchal Expressway should use the diverted route during this period. It is being told that traffic on the Purvanchal Expressway will remain closed for the maintenance work of the airstrip. According to the information, traffic will be closed from seven in the morning of June 11 till the night of June 25. According to UPDA official, it will be closed from the morning of June 11. After this the vehicles will run on the diverted route.

officials reviewed the work

The work of airstrip on Purvanchal Expressway is going on fast. The officers took stock of the work and also inspected the area. During this, the cleanliness of the runway, painting, parking, drinking water, traffic safety system and various other points were discussed in depth by the officials. Instructed the concerned officers to complete all the remaining preparations on time.