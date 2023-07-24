UP News: Rats bite patient in Badaun Medical College, ordered to investigate the matter

Badaun. A shocking case of rat gnawing on the organs of a patient admitted in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Government Medical College and Hospital, Budaun, has come to light. The principal of the medical college said on Monday that action would be taken against the negligent people after investigating the matter, as well as ‘rat traps’ are being installed to prevent rats from reaching the wards and patients in future.

Rats gnaw forehead, ears and toes

According to the information received from the relatives, Ram Sevak Gupta, a resident of Dataganj Budh Bazar town of Dataganj tehsil area, was seriously injured in a road accident two days ago, who was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Ram Prakash Gupta, the brother of the injured patient, told that seeing the critical condition of Ram Sevak, the medical staff started his treatment by putting him on ventilator support in the ICU ward. He alleged that during this time, due to the negligence of the staff deployed at night, the rats in the ward gnawed on many parts of his body including forehead, ears and toes.

Wife saw rats eating husband’s flesh

Ram Prakash told that this matter came to light when Ram Sevak’s wife went to the ICU ward to see her husband. She told that she saw a rat gnawing at her husband’s leg and blood was coming out from that place. In this regard, Dr. N.C. Prajapati said that he himself went to the ward and checked it, where rats were coming into the ward from the hole made near the oxygen pipe and near the window, which has been repaired and all the routes of movement of rats have been closed.

Rats coming to the patients due to relatives eating food: Principal

Principal Dr.NC. Prajapati told that there is a lot of open space and fields around. The patient’s relatives and attendants also sit there and eat, due to which rats often enter the ward. The principal said that ‘rat traps’ (cages) are also being installed so that rats cannot reach around the wards and patients in future. Along with this, action will be taken against the negligent people after getting this matter investigated. He told that at present the patient is completely healthy and will be discharged from the hospital soon.