UP News: Salary of judicial service officers in UP increased by Rs 30,000, Yogi government took an important decision

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has taken an important decision regarding the officers associated with the judicial service. They will get the benefit of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission. With this decision of the government, the salary of judicial service officers will increase up to a maximum of Rs 30,000.

The Yogi government has taken this decision in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court. In this case, it has been decided to implement the second National Judicial Pay Commission’s pay revision recommendations from January 1, 2016 and pay the arrears for this period.

This decision of the Yogi government will benefit about 2600 officers of judicial service in UP. Under the ambit of this decision, officers of all three categories of Civil Judge Junior Division, Civil Judge Senior Division and District Judge’s entry level, selection grade and supertime scale of judicial service in Uttar Pradesh will get the benefit of increased salary.

UP: Strong arrangements regarding Sawan, one lane of Prayagraj-Varanasi highway reserved for Kanwariyas for two months

The salary of civil judge junior division level judicial officers will increase by Rs 10 to 15 thousand. With this decision of the state government, the salary of judicial officers of civil judge senior division level will increase by about 20 thousand rupees. On the other hand, the salary of district judge level officers will increase from 25 to 30 thousand rupees.

With this decision of the government, an additional expenditure of Rs 7.22 crore will come on the exchequer every month. On the other hand, payment of arrears will result in a burden of Rs 671 crore. Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association was struggling for a long time on this issue. The office bearers of the union have welcomed this decision of the Yogi government.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYPstEzaHyM) )Salary of judicial service officers increased