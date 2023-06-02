UP News: Sarvodaya Vidyalaya will be safe from cyber sexual abuse, Yogi government will make students aware

Lucknow. The Yogi government, which is promoting digital learning in the schools of Uttar Pradesh, is now also aware of the cyber security of the students. Especially, serious efforts are being made by the government to stop the increasing cases of cyber sexual harassment. In this sequence, the Social Welfare Department has entered into an MoU with the India Child Protection Fund (ICPF) organization to provide cyber security to the students of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. Along with the educational development of the students of all the 105 residential Sarvodaya and Eklavya Vidyalayas run in the state, the department will parallelly run a safety and awareness program against cyber sexual exploitation.

Students will be made mentally strong

Under the MoU, two teachers from each school will be trained as master trainers by ‘train the trainer’ method. Trained master trainer will make aware about cyber abuse against students, impact of stress on mental health during online activities, technical information and legal aspects related to keeping digital devices like mobile, tab, computer etc. safe. Along with this, pre-intervention and post-intervention survey and counseling of the students will solve their problems. Schools will also be motivated to register complaints on incidents related to cyber sexual abuse through written material, videos, software and posters etc.

Secure ecosystem will be created

During the program, computer labs, tab-labs of schools were also discussed regarding securing them by adopting necessary software and security standards from the point of view of cyber security. Minister of State for Social Welfare Aseem Arun said that the students studying in Sarvodaya Vidyalaya through ICPF organization will be made mentally empowered by making them aware for the prevention of cyber sexual exploitation. All round development of the students can be done in a safe ecosystem. On the other hand, ICPF CEO OP Singh (former DGP) said that spreading awareness is the only way to tackle and prevent this menace. With the help of the Social Welfare Department, we will be able to protect the deprived sections as well.