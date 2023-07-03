UP News: Senior officers will not get leave during Kanwar Yatra, strict action will be taken against those who spread rumors

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is engaged in making all necessary arrangements from law and order to all other necessary arrangements at every level regarding the Kanwar Yatra in UP. Instructions have been issued regarding drone monitoring of the Kanwar Yatra route and ban on meat, while now no senior officer will be able to take leave during the Kanwar Yatra. Along with this, strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to organize Kavad Yatras in a safe and harmonious environment in UP. Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad has given instructions to make a better traffic plan in view of this. He said that while making the traffic plan, it must be kept in mind that the common citizen should not face any kind of inconvenience including the Kanwar Yatra. Wide publicity of the traffic plan should be given, so that the general public can get the information about the alternate routes marked for traffic in time.

Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad said that the devotees, Kavandis and visitors should not face any kind of inconvenience during the Kavand Yatra. He said that if any untoward incident takes place, the concerned District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police will personally go to the spot and take stock of the situation and ensure appropriate action in time. Along with this, no concerned senior officer will be able to go on leave during the Kanwar Yatra.

Sanjay Prasad said that strict action should be taken against those spreading rumors during the Kanwar Yatra by keeping a close watch on them. There should not be any kind of communication gap between the senior officers of the respective districts. He said that proper arrangements for cleanliness and lighting should be made on the ghats and routes.

Sanjay Prasad has given instructions to keep the Kanwar roads in proper condition as well as to clean the drains built along the roads. He said that adequate availability of anti-venom and other essential medicines should be maintained in the CHCs and PHCs falling on the Kanwar route. Also, presence of doctors should be compulsory. A temporary medical camp should also be arranged on Kawand Marg.

Principal Secretary Home has given instructions to maintain all the necessary medical facilities in the trauma centers of the hospitals located on the highway. Along with keeping special vigil at sensitive places, he asked to maintain crowd management, CCTV cameras and cleanliness at Shiva temples. Along with this, help will also be taken from volunteers for the successful completion of the Kanwar Yatra. He said that continuous patrolling will be done on Kanwar routes and ghats, so that any kind of problem can be resolved.

