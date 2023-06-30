UP News: Shivpal Singh Yadav gave a big statement on UCC in Etawah, sharp words on UP’s law and order

Lucknow : Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP in his constituency Jaswantnagar in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged that the BJP is doing false propaganda regarding the Uniform Civil Code keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. When asked about BJP’s stand regarding UCC, Shivpal Yadav said that whenever elections come, BJP people do such propaganda. They neither have to do anything nor will they be able to do anything. They will keep talking like this before the elections.

While talking to reporters after inaugurating a medical store in Jaswantnagar, Shivpal Yadav also alleged that the law and order in his government, which makes tall claims about law and order, has completely collapsed. . Reacting to the attack on Bhim Army founder and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad in Saharanpur on Wednesday, he said that law and order has completely collapsed in the BJP government. He said, “People are neither safe in police stations, nor in police custody, nor in courts and they are being killed openly. Criminals are roaming freely.”

There is no law and order in UP – Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav said that there is no law and order in the state, but the BJP and the government are making false claims, it is not concerned about issues like inflation, corruption and unemployment. Claiming that the credibility of the BJP has fallen among the public, he said that the development work was done by the SP completely, roads, bridges were built, farmers’ loans were waived and many other facilities were given to the public.

PM Modi had attacked the opposition

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated Uniform Civil Code during a program in Bhopal on Tuesday and said that the Constitution also mentions equal rights for all citizens. PM Modi also said that BJP has decided that it will not follow the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. He alleged that the opposition is using the issue of Uniform Civil Code to mislead and incite the Muslim community.

