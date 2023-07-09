UP News: Special Task Force busted army recruitment gang, arrested two including fugitive constable

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has busted the army recruitment gang. Along with preparing fake appointment letters, the gang used to contaminate the recruitment process. The STF has busted the gang by arresting two people including a fugitive army soldier. The Special Task Force arrested fugitive soldier Pawan Raj and Satish Yadav, manager of a defense academy, in Bijnor area of ​​Lucknow on Saturday. Admit card, fake affidavit and two Aadhaar cards including many such documents have been recovered from his possession, which are indicating that there is a big syndicate cheating in the name of recruitment in the army.

Military Intelligence has also taken action

According to the information provided by the STF, in January 2020, in a joint operation by the STF and Military Intelligence, two soldiers busted a money laundering gang in the name of passing the medical test for candidates passing physical fitness in the Indian Army. Later these soldiers were court martialled. STF and Military Intelligence were continuously gathering information about some other members of his gang.

Game of passing medical test and issuing fake appointment letters

During the investigation, STF came to know that Satish Yadav, manager of Mission Defense Academy located in Bijnor area of ​​Lucknow, along with a soldier, was extorting money on a large scale by passing medical tests and issuing fake appointment letters to the candidates joining the Indian Army. Used to be. On sharing information about this soldier with Military Intelligence, it was found that the name of a soldier named Pawanraj had come up in the Court of Inquiry of the fake recruitment process in the year-2020.

5-5 lakhs recovered from hundreds of candidates

Arrested Pawan Raj has told STF during interrogation that he had met Bala and Suryavanshi during posting in Army Medical Corps Lucknow in the year-2017. He joined their gang and got crores of rupees by passing hundreds of candidates who were removed in the medical test. Suryavanshi and Bala went to jail after court martial when caught, after that he became the manager of Mission Defense Academy Satish Yadav and his Came in contact with colleagues. Sources told that Pawan used to contact hundreds of candidates through Raj Academy and used to take 4-5 lakh rupees from each candidate. Action is being taken against both the arrested people by registering a case in Bijnor police station.