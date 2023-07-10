UP News: Stay away from electric poles, transformers and dangling wires in rainy season, Energy Minister appeals to people

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma has appealed to the citizens to maintain proper distance from electric poles, transformers and grills for its protection, dangling wires and electric boxes during the rainy season. Avoid going there when there is waterlogging around them and also try to keep dumb animals away from them.

There is a danger of getting electrocuted in the rain

In the rainy season, there is a danger of electrocution on them, due to which unknowingly there is a loss of public money. The Energy Minister has also instructed the officials to take immediate cognizance of the information about the current flowing in the electrical equipment. It should also be resolved after duly investigating the reasons for the current loss.

Reasons for power outage should be investigated and resolved

Energy Minister AK Sharma said that efforts should also be made to find a permanent solution for this, so that people can be saved from the harm caused by such accidents. He has directed the officers that people should be made more and more aware in this regard. He has said that during rains, people should maintain distance from trees touching electric wires and poles, there is a possibility of electrocution on this too.

save like this

Do not go barefoot in a place with moisture and water.

Wear rubber or plastic slippers when working with electricity.

Do not touch the wires soaked in water.

Give current information immediately on dial 1912.

Do not touch electric poles and wires on the road.

Fix the electrical equipment or wire yourself and get it done by the mechanic.

