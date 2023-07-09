UP News: Stone pelting in land dispute in Bhadohi, fiercely lathicharged, one woman died, 7 injured

Lucknow : In Jalalpur Panwaria village of Kotwali area of ​​Bhadohi district headquarters town of Uttar Pradesh, there was stone pelting and heavy lathi-batting on Friday between the rival groups over a land dispute. In this incident, a 60-year-old woman was killed and seven people from both the sides were injured. Police gave this information.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said that a case has been registered in this regard and four people have been arrested. Kumar said that Rajkumari (60) was working in the field when she was stopped by another woman but she did not stop following which brickbats and sticks were pelted from both the sides. The SP said that the princess suffered serious head injuries in the incident and seven others from both sides were injured.

Seven injured undergoing treatment

The SP told that everyone was taken to the hospital, from where the princess was referred to the trauma center of Varanasi. He told that the princess died during treatment there. He told that seven injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the body has been sent for postmortem. The SP said that four people were arrested in the night itself after registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

At the same time, after this incident, the police action is also going on. According to the local people, there was a fight between two Patidars named Mahendra and Rajendra. Only then one side reached to plow the field, due to which the dispute increased. A dispute is going on between both the people regarding the partition, but the matter has reached to a fight. Both sides started fighting with sticks and rods. Later the police came to know about this incident, then an FIR was registered in the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvA2HgQ8HDM) )top news