UP News: Suspended IPS officer Manilal Patidar dismissed, Home Ministry takes action on the recommendation of UP government

Lucknow: UP cadre IPS officer Manilal Patidar has been dismissed. The Home Ministry has taken this action on the recommendation of the UP government. Along with this, the name of Patidar has been removed from the list of IPS officers. This major action has been taken due to serious allegations against Manilal Patidar, a 2014 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Patidar has been suspended long back and he is currently behind bars. In Uttar Pradesh, Patidars had come under the scanner for the death of Indrakant Tripathi, a crusher trader from Kabrai Mandi in Mahoba district.

The anti-corruption court of Lucknow had also rejected the bail application of Patidar in the past. After hearing the arguments given for bail, the court did not agree and rejected the bail application. He said in his order that Patidar is accused of committing a crime of serious nature while holding the post of a public servant, so he cannot be granted bail.

On September 7, 2020, a video of businessman Indrakant Tripathi in Mahoba district of UP, accusing the then SP Manilal Patidar of demanding a bribe of six lakh rupees, went viral on social media. He was shot in the throat on 8 September and died on 13 September. The relatives had alleged murder in the case.

After this, the state government had formed the SIT of three IPS officers. In the SIT investigation, Tripathi’s death was declared a suicide. But, in Mahoba, the big game was confirmed in the transfer posting of Thanedars. In the investigation of the SIT, five people including the then SP, Police Station President Kabrai were found guilty of abetment to suicide and corruption.

After this, the government ordered a vigilance inquiry. A case was registered against all five. On the other hand, Manilal Patidar was suspended on 9 September 2020 and attached to the Director General of Police Headquarters. But, instead of making him come to the DGP headquarters, he absconded. While four accused were already in jail.

Even after a lot of search, a reward of one lakh was announced for not getting the clue of Manilal Patidar. After this, Manilal Patidar surrendered in the Lucknow court on October 15, 2022. At the same time, a major action of dismissal has been taken against Patidar.

