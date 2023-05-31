UP News: Swami Prasad Maurya received death threats, sword hanging in front of the neck on the picture, know the matter

Lucknow: National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Swami Prasad Maurya A case of death threat has come to the fore through a tweet. He has given information about this by tweeting. Along with this, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Secretary of UP, UP Police, DGP and Lucknow Police Commissioner have been appealed to take action in this matter.

Swami Prasad Maurya informed through a tweet on Wednesday that from a Twitter account named International Saffron Rakshak Force Jai Shri Ram, on May 29, 2023, at 7:12 pm, writing on his Twitter wall that tagging “will settle you within a month” A photo has been tweeted with a sword hanging in front of my neck. It directly indicates killing. Taking cognizance of the seriousness of the case, he appealed to the in-charge to ensure legal action.

International Saffron Rakshak Force Jai Shri Ram’s Twitter account by writing on its Twitter wall on May 29, 2023 at 7:12 pm that "settle you within a month" With this tagging, my photo has been tweeted with a sword hanging in front of my neck, which directly refers to murder. pic.twitter.com/pdLe9yT3jV

— Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) May 31, 2023



Swami Prasad Maurya said that everyone has one day to die. I am neither afraid of death nor am I afraid of such terrorists. I am fighting for justice. I will keep fighting even further. He has also tagged PM’s office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Minister’s Office on his demand on the threatening tweet. Swami Prasad Maurya said that his aim behind this is to bring such terrorists in the eyes of the police.

Swami Prasad Maurya was in limelight due to his statement regarding Ramcharitmanas. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a cabinet minister in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government, left the party and joined the SP before the 2022 assembly elections. Since then, he has remained an attacker on the BJP.

Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal case against him for hurting religious sentiments. This case was registered in 2014. Swami Prasad Maurya had made indecent remarks against Hindu deities in Lucknow in 2014 while holding the post of National General Secretary of BSP. After this a case was registered against him.

