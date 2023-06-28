UP News: There is a provision to give allowance to the witness coming to the court, the rule was made in 1976, know how to take advantage

Kanpur. Witnesses are given guest status in courts. It is said that Atithi Devo Bhavah, you would hardly know that there is a rule to give rent and refreshment allowance to the witnesses for recording their statements. But, this allowance is like cumin in the camel’s mouth. The Allowance Act made 47 years ago was fixed at Rs. which has not yet been revised. This is the reason why no witness even applies for allowance.

Everyday hundreds of people come as witnesses on cross-examination

Every day hundreds of people appear in the courts as witnesses or for cross-examination. But hardly any witness would be aware of getting travel and refreshment allowance. Even those who have information do not show interest in taking allowance. The reason behind this is that for this allowance one has to pay the expenses incurred on the application form in Re 1 paper. If the allowance is approved then they will get minimum 2 and maximum 4 rupees allowance.

Witnesses were divided into two categories

Payment of Expenses of Uttar Pradesh Complainant and Witness Criminal Court Rules, 1976, there is a rule to give traveling and diet allowance to the witnesses. In this, the witnesses are divided into two categories. The first is the upper class and the second is the general class. The upper class is paid first class travel fare. Which is minimum 2 and maximum 4 rupees. There is a rule to give only Rs 2 to the witnesses of the luggage category. This rule came into force in the year 1976. Hence the travel rates are also of the same time.

Allowance of government employees stopped

Police investigates and files a charge sheet in the case, so they have to come to the court for testimony. Apart from this, there is testimony of other employees including doctors. There was a rule to give allowance to them too. But now it has been closed. Now they get the certificate of testimony. Through which he can take allowance from his department. However, no one takes this certificate either. On the other hand, regarding the information about the allowance received for testimony, former government advocate Kaushal Kishore Sharma says that there is a rule to give allowance to the witnesses. When I started my practice, I had also given allowance to some people. But, now no one takes interest in it. Its amount should be increased.

