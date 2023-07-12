UP News: Three cubs died in Etawah Lion Safari, born a few days ago

Lucknow: Three lion cubs died in Etawah Lion Safari. A few days ago the lioness had given birth to five cubs. But three of them died. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Lion Safari administration of negligence after the death of the cubs. At the same time, the officials of the Forest Department have said about the investigation in this matter.

Lioness gave birth to five cubs

In Etawah Lion Safari, the lioness gave birth to a cub on July 6. On July 9, the lioness gave birth to one cub during the day and two cubs at night. It is being told that one of the two cubs born at night was dead. And the other one was weak. Due to which he also died. After this, on July 10, a cub was born dead. In this way, five cubs were born from July 6 to July 10. Of these, the cubs born on July 6 and July 9 are alive.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges negligence, demands removal of staff

When SP National President Akhilesh Yadav came to know about the death of the cubs, he expressed grief over it by tweeting. He wrote that ‘responsibility for the tragic death of 3 cubs in Etawah Lion Safari should be fixed immediately. Inexperienced-incompetent leadership should be changed because carelessness was done even after pre-notification of pregnancy. Neither the process was followed, nor the post-mortem and the last rites were done by informing IVRI Bareilly and CZA.

Etawah Lion Safari: Death of lioness Tejaswini, brought from Gir in Gujarat to populate Lion Safari

Experts will come from Gujarat for investigation

On the other hand, in this case, the officials of the Forest Department say that the birth of cubs in this way is surprising. So far delivery has not been seen in four days. Mostly delivery takes place in 24 to 30 hours. Experts have been called from Gujarat to investigate this pattern. Apart from this, information has also been given to Wildlife Institute Dehradun. The remaining cubs are recovering. He is being fully monitored.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kq8bmSXXqY)